Slinger Bag Welcomes Patrick Mouratoglou as Brand Ambassador

Slinger Bag Inc. Patrick Mouratoglou Slinger’s Newest Brand Ambassador

Leading French tennis coach and sports commentator Patrick Mouratoglou joins Slinger Bag’s global ambassador team

BALTIMORE, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Slinger Bag Inc. (OTCQB: SLBG ), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement technology and equipment, today announced its newest partnership with world-leading tennis coach and sports commentator, Patrick Mouratoglou. The Slinger brand ambassador team is led by Tommy Haas, former ATP No. 2 ranked player and Olympic silver medalist, who was named Chief Ambassador earlier this year. The team also includes the most successful doubles tennis players of all time, Bob and Mike Bryan, as well as tennis coaching icon, Nick Bollettieri. Mouratoglou will bring his years of experience in the game as a top coach to further Slinger Bag’s global brand initiatives and growth.

Patrick Mouratoglou, world renowned and widely acclaimed as the coach of Serena Williams, founded the Mouratoglou Academy in 1996 near Paris where he worked alongside up-and-coming players such as Marcos Baghdatis and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, many of whom rose to prominence under his guidance. In 1999 Baghdatis was invited to train at the Mouratoglou Academy with nothing but his potential. Mouratoglou worked with that potential and developed Baghdatis into a junior world No. 1 player and coached him to many achievements within the game. Serena Williams began her training under Mouratoglou in 2012 following her first-ever opening round defeat at the French Open. Under Mouratoglou’s guidance, Williams went on to win her fifth, sixth and seventh Wimbledon titles, two Olympic gold medals, her fourth, fifth and sixth US Open titles, regain her world No. 1 WTA ranking and much more.

“As a coach, I am always looking for new and unique training equipment – equipment that has the ability to assist players, across all levels, to improve their game,” said Mouratoglou. “Today, although I now predominantly train high-level athletes, I continue to value and appreciate brands that think outside of the box and create products that support younger players in realising their talent. Slinger Bag is unique, in that it is a product I would use with my current professional athletes but would also recommend to younger players just starting their careers. Slinger Bag’s versatility, along with it being incredibly portable and very affordable, is key to why I believe the Slinger Bag will be a game changing product for tennis as well as for other sports. I’m delighted to be working with Slinger Bag to encourage new players to take up tennis, enjoy this great sport and to encourage the improved levels of performance of all players globally.”

“We’re delighted to bring Patrick, a globally renowned and respected tour coach, into our Slinger Bag family as a member of our global ambassador team,” said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag. “Patrick brings with him a lifetime of experience in Tennis, in coaching and training top players and a shared vision to disrupt the traditional tennis market and make tennis appealing to a much younger audience and in doing so, to stimulate improvement and enjoyment for players at all levels. Patrick will be a key asset in supporting Slinger Bag to continue to grow and evolve both our brand and our business, reinventing tennis and making the sport and our Slinger Bag product accessible to all.”

Mouratoglou’s addition to the Slinger’s brand ambassador team comes on the back of a recently announced partnership between Slinger Bag and UTS (Ultimate Tennis Showdown), a new competitive and innovative fan-centric tennis league, conceived and founded by Mouratoglou, that provides a dynamic and exciting new event format, disrupting traditional competitions and that places the players’ and the coaches’ personalities at the center of the show. Both Slinger Bag and UTS share a progressive outlook on tennis and have developed a close strategic alignment with a shared goal of unlocking a larger and younger fanbase through focusing on disruptive products and engaging, innovative formats.

The Slinger Bag is available to order now – to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com.

