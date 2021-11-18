Slinger Enters Puerto Rico with New Distribution Agreement

Slinger Bag Slinger Expands Global Distribution in Puerto Rico, Now in Over 65 Countries

With over 25 years of experience representing leading tennis and consumer brands, San Juan-based Trading and Logistics Group Inc. will bring the Slinger Bag and Slinger brand to tennis players across the region

BALTIMORE, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Slinger® (OTCQB: SLBG ), a leading connected sports technology company, today announced its latest distribution agreement with Trading and Logistics Group Inc. to bring the Slinger Bag and Slinger Brand to tennis enthusiasts throughout Puerto Rico. Trading and Logistics Group Inc. was founded by Tony Esteves with the mission to represent great products in tennis, sports, and consumer goods in Puerto Rico, and works with brands such as DIADEM Tennis in addition to Slinger. Based in San Juan, Trading and Logistics Group Inc will work closely with Slinger to roll-out a grassroots campaign aimed at building awareness for Slinger at leading tennis retailers and with amateur and recreational players, college players as well as top coaches.

“We are always proud to put another pin in the tennis map at Slinger,” said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger. “Tennis is truly a global sport, and Puerto Rico has a number of stars on the international stage, and, like many places around the world, a recent increase in interest in the sport, driven by the pandemic and the desire to compete, stay fit and play sports in a safe and distanced manner. We believe Slinger is well positioned to keep that enthusiasm growing in the sport in the coming years, and to making training and practicing more accessible for tennis players in Puerto Rico.”

Puerto Rico has been well represented on the international stage by tennis stars, from Gigi Fernandez to Monica Puig, who captured the first ever Gold Medal at the 2016 Olympic Games (Fernandez won multiple Gold Medals in the 1990’s representing the United States). “The current tennis environment here in Puerto Rico is very enthusiastic,” said Tony Esteves, Founder of Trading and Logistics Group Inc. “We are excited to join with Slinger to bring their innovative products serving the tennis market to the many tennis players in Puerto Rico.”

The Slinger Bag has quickly become one of the most sought-after consumer tech products in tennis, receiving widespread acclaim in the process and is now sold in 60+ countries on five continents and has achieved distribution deals worth over $250M over the next five years.

The Slinger Bag is available to order now – to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com .

Slinger® is a leading connected sports company focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across tennis and other ball sports. Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities and is initially focused on building its brand within the global tennis market, through its Slinger Bag® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger has underpinned its proof of concept with over $250M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020 for the Slinger Bag®. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie, the former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive, Slinger® is disrupting what are traditional global sports markets with its patented, highly transportable, and affordable Slinger Bag® Launcher and its suite of connected app and SaaS services.

