Slovak opposition takes lead as voters rout ruling party: partial results

BRATISLAVA – Slovak opposition party Ordinary People (OLANO) took the lead in the EU country’s parliamentary election, an exit poll and partial results showed on Sunday, as voters punished the ruling center-left Smer that has dominated the country’s political life for more than a decade.
