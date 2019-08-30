Slowing and strengthening, Hurricane Dorian worries Florida

Hurricane Dorian churned toward Florida with more powerful winds and drenching rains on Friday, wreaking havoc on people’s Labor Day weekend plans in one of America’s biggest vacation destinations.
