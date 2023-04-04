Inc.’s sixth annual Female Founders list highlights entrepreneurs with world-changing companies

Callie Christensen and Kelly Oriard Named to Inc. Female Founders 2023 List Co-founders of Slumberkins recognized among the top female founders running world-changing companies. Christensen and Oriard are the moms and educators behind the leading children’s brand providing families with tools that are easily implemented into daily routines through the use of storybooks, affirmations and moments of connection.

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inc. today announced its sixth annual Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of 200 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place. Slumberkins co-founders and co-CEOs, Callie Christensen and Kelly Oriard are among those recognized on the prestigious list.

The founders on the 2023 list cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization – they are reinventing everything from toys to shoes to food and are challenging issues like early childhood education, financial literacy and reproductive health.

“There are few honors as great as being recognized amongst and connected to such an incredible group of women who are lifting each other up in business,” said Kelly Oriard, co-founder of Slumberkins. “Female founders demonstrate such a unique approach to business, building deep connections and true, authentic relationships throughout the journey. Women helping women has been an integral part of our own entrepreneurial journey, and as we continue to grow, we hope to support other female founders building their own disruptive businesses.”

Slumberkins is a leading children’s education brand providing tools and resources that support early emotional learning and feature their beloved 15 creatures. Founders, Callie Christensen and Kelly Oriard are on a mission to create a more meaningful children’s brand, with tools that are easily implemented into daily routines through the use of storybooks, affirmations and moments of connection. Every creature and story provides digestible therapeutic techniques and normalizes conversations about big feelings.

Started in 2015 and fueled by an engaged social media presence and now a globally streaming television show, Slumberkins has experienced tremendous growth in recent years. Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company two years in a row and recognized among Portland Business Journals’ Top Fastest Growing Private companies, Slumberkins continues to innovate with a goal of reaching as many children and families as possible.

Christensen and Oriard recently became co-executive producers with the launch of the new Slumberkins television show created in partnership with The Jim Henson Co. and streaming now on Apple TV+. Slumberkins is growing within the entertainment and media space with additional content expansions in development.

“As moms and educators without formal backgrounds or training in business, creating and growing this brand has been a true labor of love and learning every step of the way,” said Callie Christensen, co-founder of Slumberkins. “We are grateful and humbled every day to be able to provide tools families use in their homes to create more meaningful interactions with their children. We have always felt like we were redefining what it looked like to be entrepreneurs and business leaders. To be named as Inc. Top Female Founders validates the work we’re doing to support families and caregivers in raising the next generation of children.”

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.

“These 200 female founders have identified solutions to difficult problems and created valuable, industry-changing companies out of them. We congratulate this year’s list on their achievements and look forward to their continued success,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.

After launching in 2018, the Female Founders list is one of Inc.’s most esteemed franchises. Inc. magazine’s Female Founders issue (April 2023) will be available online on April 4 at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands on April 11.

About Slumberkins

Slumberkins is a leading children’s education brand promoting healthy emotional development through stories and characters in the form of consumer products, books, content, music, school-based curriculum and more. Slumberkins uses original storytelling through its popular cuddly creatures to help children connect with a wide range of emotions and empower them to grow into caring, confident and resilient people.

Slumberkins was founded in 2015 by Kelly Oriard and Callie Christensen, both moms with backgrounds in child development and family therapy. Fueled by an appearance on Shark Tank and a growing community of more than 1 million, Slumberkins is continuing to expand its wildly successful consumer products and publishing business across multiple touch points including a new, mixed media puppet / 2D animation TV program produced by The Jim Henson Company, based on its plush toys, now streaming worldwide on AppleTV+. Slumberkins has sold more than 1 million books to date while also actively selling curriculum into schools nationwide. To learn more visit Slumberkins.com and follow them on Instagram , Facebook , and Pinterest .

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

