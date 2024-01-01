Immigration Services Union says recent lull in migrant Channel crossings was due to bad weatherThe number of people arriving in Britain in small boats is expected to rise again this year after a lull caused by bad weather, according to the union representing Border Force officials.Migrant arrivals across the Channel have fallen year on year for the first time since current records began, new government figures show. But Lucy Moreton of the Immigration Services Union warned that the latest slowdown was likely a “glitch” due to extremely poor weather in recent months. Continue reading…

