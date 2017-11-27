Small Business Needed for Additions to National Guard Facility

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

Duluth, Minnesota, Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Department of the Army posted a solicitation for quotations from small businesses capable of installing new conduit and wiring around existing security doors. The contract is reserved for small businesses who are ready to meet the requirement at a National Guard Facility in Duluth, Minnesota. The deadline to respond to this solicitation is December 18, 2017.

Thirty total doors currently exist in the area where the work will be completed. Security sensors and duress buttons at those doors will be rewired, not replaced. A main feature of the wiring upgrade will set some doors onto their own alarms. Deviations from the specified requirement will be considered if the vendor can detail in writing the reason for the change and how the change will affect cost.

Before bidding, vendors have an opportunity to visit the site on December 5, 2017 in order to verify site conditions and produce a proper estimate for the work. Pricing estimates are not the sole factor when the contracting officer chooses an awardee. A business’s past performance will also be evaluated and multiple solutions from the same vendor should be submitted. Innovative solutions are encouraged.

Vendors who wish to gain access to the base for the initial site visit must pass a background check within one week of the visit with Technical Sergeant Rebecca Dimler. TSgt Dimler can be reached by email at [email protected].

Small businesses who respond to this solicitation must be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM). Contracting Officers are required to source this database for information about any potential government contractor. The contracting officer will also be visiting companies’ private websites in order to learn information about past performance and capability. For assistance with SAM registration and sending the proper message to a contracting officer, businesses are encouraged to contact US Federal Contractor Registration.

US Federal Contractor Registration, the world’s largest third-party contractor registration firm, will assist businesses who have not yet registered in SAM or who need to renew registration.  An experienced, dedicated case manager at USFCR will complete a business’s SAM registration quickly and accurately to expedite the contract application process. The technical team at USFCR will also provide businesses with a clear, concise, government formatted website.

The window to respond to the background check for the initial site visit at The Duluth National Guard Facility opens Friday, November 29. 

CONTACT: If you would like more information please contact:
David Rockwell - (877) 252-2700 ext.750 
or by email at: [email protected]
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
