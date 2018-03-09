Breaking News
Davis, West Virginia, March 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The Fish and Wildlife Service is taking quotes from small businesses to provide a floating canoe and kayak launch on the Blackwater River in West Virginia. The last day a business can submit a quote is March 20, 2018. For assistance meeting this deadline with proper registrations and a strong offer, small businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration.

The specifications for the dock are found on the federal business opportunity solicitation. On the solicitation businesses will see that this commercial grade installation needs to contain a dock that is a one piece design, free of foam, made of polyethylene and adhere to ADA guidelines. The dock should be at least 15′ x 13′, with a maximum size of 20′ x 20′.

This solicitation also states that businesses may submit further questions about the specifications up until March 16 to Contracting Officer Ryna Russell ([email protected]). Contracting Officer Russell will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as registration in the System for Award Management (SAM).

SAM is the mandatory registration that all federal contractors must complete before making offers to perform any work for the government. This system can be tricky to handle, especially when trying to meet a deadline and put a quote together. For assistance with all of these matters, US Federal Contractor Registration is standing by to provide.

US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is the world’s largest third-party government registration firm. They are specially in tune with the needs of small businesses. They have helped thousands of entities translate their capabilities into the U.S. Government’s language and systems with the Simplified Acquisition Program, bid training and proposal writing services. They not only register companies on their behalf in SAM, but also have pioneered the Advanced Procurement Portal (APP). APP shows active and historical federal business opportunity information in the same place, simplifying market research. Active federal buyers and vendors are not only cataloged in APP, but also are also using the system, creating a powerful network. Businesses who partner with USFCR will be able dedicate their complete effort toward their performance on a contract, rather than the acquisition of it.

CONTACT: If you would like more information please contact David Rockwell at (877) 252-2700 ext.750
or by email at [email protected] You may also visit https://uscontractorregistration.com/
