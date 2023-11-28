Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held on November 30th, 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/49KVuxt

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1×1 meetings with management.

“We are proud to feature a diverse roster of companies at our Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference this week,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “A special thanks to these companies presenting and to our issuers and investors for their ongoing collaboration on this platform.”

November 30th

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:30 AM Eden Research plc OTCQB: EDNSF | AIM: EDEN 10:00 AM BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. OTCQX: BMNR 10:30 AM Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. OTCQB: JETMF | NEO: JET 11:00 AM Exro Technologies Inc. OTCQB: EXROF | TSX: EXRO 11:30 AM Nova Leap Health Corp. OTCQX: NVLPF | TSXV: NLH 12:00 PM ANGLE plc OTCQX: ANPCY | AIM: AGL 12:30 PM Hydreight Technologies Inc. OTCQB: HYDTF | TSXV: NURS 1:00 PM Heliogen, Inc. OTCQX: HLGN 1:30 PM Data Communications Management Corp. OTCQX: DCMDF | TSX: DCM 2:30 PM VersaBank Nasdaq: VBNK | TSX: VBNK

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com