During the forecast period, the biotechnology sector is projected to experience steady growth with an annual rate of 4.8%. Within this sector, the oncology segment emerged as a dominant player in 2022, holding a significant share of 41.8%, and is anticipated to maintain its momentum with a profitable CAGR of over 7.0%. In terms of regional growth, North America is expected to exhibit a strong CAGR of 5.8% through 2033

NEWARK, Del, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market size is projected to be valued at US$ 48.09 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 89.43 billion by 2033. The sales of small molecule innovator CDMO are expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The small molecule innovator contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market is a rapidly growing and dynamic sector that provides essential services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The market is driven by the increasing demand for outsourcing drug development and manufacturing activities, as well as the growing complexity of drug molecules, which requires specialized expertise and equipment.

The majority of small molecule innovator CDMOs are concentrated in North America and Europe, with a few players in Asia. This is due to the concentration of the pharmaceutical industry in these regions, as well as the regulatory requirements for drug development and manufacturing. The small molecule innovator CDMO market is highly specialized, with players focusing on specific areas such as formulation development, API synthesis, and analytical testing. This allows them to develop deep expertise and offer high-quality services to their clients.

The small molecule innovator CDMO market is adopting new technologies such as continuous manufacturing and automation to increase efficiency and reduce costs. However, the adoption of these technologies is still in its early stages, and many players are still using traditional batch manufacturing methods. Overall, the small molecule innovator CDMO market is a rapidly growing and dynamic sector that provides essential services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

The market is undergoing consolidation, and players are focusing on specialization and technology adoption to stay competitive.

Key Takeaways from this Market:

The small molecule API segment is expected to record a swift growth of 6.7% during the forecast period. This expansion can be attributed primarily to regulatory agencies’ high approval rate of NME small molecules.

In 2022, the clinical stage segment held a sub-substantial share of the market, accounting for 55.1% of total revenue. During clinical procedures, CDMOs provide specialized expertise, time savings, and cost efficiency. This is expected to boost segmental growth during the forecast period.

In terms of customer type, pharmaceutical companies had the controllable share (93.9%) in 2022. The growing emphasis on core competencies, such as sales, and the adoption of expansion strategies by CDMOs for manufacturing small molecule drugs, are driving the segment’s market growth.

The oncology segment acquired a prominent share of the market in 2022, accounting for 41.8% of revenue, and it is expected to grow at the fastest rate of more than 7.0% over the forecast period. One of the major factors supporting the segment’s growth is the large number of oncology drugs in the regulatory approval pipeline.

Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to record a healthy growth of 7.2% because of significantly lower manufacturing costs than in North America and Europe, as well as favorable regulations that encourage innovation

Competitive Landscape:

The presence of numerous competitors in the market influences service pricing, making it a direct source of competition, especially for small-scale providers. To gain a competitive advantage, market vendors are expected to focus on providing one-stop-shop services. With access to significant capital, the CMO could engage in these activities, making entry difficult for new players and increasing competition. Partnerships, company expansions, innovations, and acquisitions are among the strategies used by market participants to improve their product offerings and gain a sustainable competitive advantage.

Latest Developments:

Catalent announced in January 2023 that it had signed a development and license agreement with Ethicann Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Canadian/American specialty pharmaceutical company specializing in developing high-value cannabinoid drug therapies, to advance Ethicann’s clinical drug pipeline using Zydis orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) technology.

Binding Site Group, a global provider of speciality diagnostics, was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for US$ 2.8 billion in January 2023. The Binding Site expands Thermo Fisher’s already extensive specialized diagnostics range by adding ground-breaking innovation in multiple myeloma diagnosis and monitoring.

Key Companies Profiled:

Piramal Pharma Solutions

CordenPharma International

Wuxi AppTec

Cambrex Corporation

Recipharm AB

Pantheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Lonza

Catalent Inc.

Siegfried Holding AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Labcorp Drug Development

Key Segments Covered in this Market Report:

Product Outlook

Small Molecule API Small Molecule Drug Product Oral solid dose Semi-Solid Dose Liquid Dose Others



Stage Type Outlook:

Preclinical

Clinical Phase I

Small

Medium

Large Phase II

Small

Medium

Large Phase III

Small

Medium

Large

Commercial

Customer Type Outlook:

Pharmaceutical Small Medium Large

Biotechnology

Therapeutic Area Outlook:

Cardiovascular disease

Oncology

Respiratory disorders

Neurology

Metabolic disorders

Infectious disease

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

