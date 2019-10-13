Small number of U.S. troops leave town in northern Syria

A small number of U.S. troops have left an outpost in the town on Ain Issa in northern Syria because of concerns about a Turkish incursion that is pushing into Syria, two U.S. defense official told Reuters on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, details his work that Trump has criticized - October 13, 2019
- Erdogan says Turkish-led offensive to extend further along Syrian border - October 13, 2019
- Germany’s Merkel tells Erdogan to halt Syria offensive immediately - October 13, 2019