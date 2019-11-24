Small plane crashes in eastern Congo, killing at least 24 people

At least 24 people were killed, including some on the ground, when a small plane crashed into a densely populated neighbourhood in the city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, a local lawmaker and a rescue worker said.
