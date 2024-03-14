SCV Safety Summit 1. The Live Broadcast 2. The full video gets archived on our YouTube channel indefinitely3. All of the content we’ll cut from the final production. Each guest will get 5-10+ short clips from their segment and Q&A

AUSTIN, Texas, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Austin, Texas-based SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announced an upcoming webinar and live Q&A session with several rising stars in key support roles to first responders, airline safety, enhanced security and public safety. SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is an investor relations and communications firm focused on socially responsible investments and companies.

Stuart Smith CEO of SmallCapVoice.com, Inc., commented, “I am excited to shine a spotlight once again on these companies that have built their business models around key revenue drivers that also support the overall safety of our society at large. The Safety Summit lineup features some of the best and brightest young companies who have already made a name for themselves with their disruptive technologies and services.”

The webinar will feature a video profile and a one-on-one interview with the guest company’s C-level executive. This will be followed by a live Q&A session, where representatives from the participating companies will respond to audience questions to conclude the event.

Please join us live at https://www.youtube.com/@smallcapvoice Thursday March 28th at 1:00 PM ET. An archived version of the event will be available at the link above and at www.smallcapvoice.com.

Current Company Lineup (subject to change):

Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us and book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is a leading energy management platform company offering proven solutions that play a critical role in accelerating the electrification of the circular economy. Leveraging a foundation in developing, manufacturing, and licensing next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems, KULR has evolved its holistic suite of products and services to enable its customers across disciplines to operate with efficiency and sustainability in mind. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and our revolutionary product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, please contact [email protected] or visit https://petvivo.com/ or http://sprynghealth.com.

Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHGI) is a fire protection technology company dedicated to improving fire safety with innovative solutions. Their prototype product, the Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System, uses early fire detection technology combined with wireless communications to achieve swift and intelligent fire sprinkler response. Sparx aims to minimize damage caused by fires and improve safety for businesses and individuals alike. Discover more about their commitment to safety by visiting https://www.sparx-fire.com.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients’ financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains forward-looking statements about our business, or financial condition and prospects, that reflect our assumptions and beliefs based on information currently available. The Company can give no assurance that the expectations indicated by such forward-looking statements will be realized. There may be other risks and circumstances that we are unable to predict. When used in this news release, words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although there may be certain forward-looking statements not accompanied by such expressions. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including risks discussed in the company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

