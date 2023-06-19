Smart bathroom industry size is expected to register 10.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by the rising investments in smart home appliances.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smart Bathroom Market size is predicted to cross USD 11.4 billion by 2032 , as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The smart bathroom industry is being driven by several key factors that are transforming the way we experience personal hygiene. First and foremost being the growing emphasis on convenience and comfort. Features like automated faucets, motion-sensor lighting, and smart toilets with integrated bidets provide enhanced user experience. Secondly, the increasing focus on water and energy conservation is pushing consumers towards smart bathroom products that monitor and optimize resource usage. Additionally, the rising trend of connected homes and the Internet of Things (IoT) is enabling personalized settings and remote management of bathroom devices & equipment. These factors, along with evolving needs of consumers are pushing the industry growth.

Rising hygiene awareness to promote smart shower adoption

Based on product type, the smart bathroom market is divided into smart showers, smart toilets, smart dispensers, and smart faucets. The smart shower segment is predicted to grow significantly over 2023 to 2032, owing to the growing awareness for personal hygiene among consumers. With advancements in technology, the innovative shower systems offer a range of features and functionalities aimed at enhancing the showering experience while promoting water conservation and energy efficiency. They incorporate touch controls, temperature and water flow customization, voice activation, and connectivity with mobile devices and smart home ecosystems. They have integrated sensors to monitor water usage, providing real-time feedback and encouraging responsible consumption. As consumers become more conscious of sustainability and seek convenience, the smart shower adoption will surge for a more luxurious, efficient, and environmentally friendly bathing experience.

Smart bathrooms in commercial sector to promote positive customer experience

In terms of application, the smart bathroom market is segmented into commercial and residential. The commercial segment is predicted to generate high demand in the coming years. Smart bathrooms are increasingly being adopted in the commercial sector, revolutionizing the way businesses approach restroom facilities. These intelligent setups offer a range of benefits, starting with improved hygiene through touchless fixtures, automated soap dispensers, and motion-activated faucets that reduce the spread of germs. Smart bathrooms also enhance user comfort by offering features such as heated toilet seats, customizable lighting, and integrated sound systems. Moreover, they enable better resource management through sensors that monitor water usage and occupancy, optimizing maintenance and reducing waste.

Increasing disposable incomes in Asia Pacific region

Asia Pacific smart bathroom market is witnessing robust growth driven by rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and expanding middle-class population. The increasing awareness of hygiene and the adoption of smart home technologies are favoring the smart bathroom acceptance. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront of this trend, with consumers embracing smart toilets, automated faucets, and sensor-based lighting systems. Furthermore, government initiatives promoting sustainable practices and water conservation are contributing to the market expansion. With a combination of evolving consumer preferences and supportive policies, Asia Pacific smart bathroom industry is poised for significant development in the coming years.

Competitive landscape of the global market

Some of the key players in the global smart bathroom market are Cera Sanitaryware Ltd., American Standard Brands, Kohler Co., Bradley Corporation, Toto Ltd., and Jaquar.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

