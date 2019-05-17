Smart Cannabis Corp. is Under Contract to Expand Yolo County Cultivation Site by 260%

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE — Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTC: SCNA) announced that it has secured the contract to expand on a cannabis cultivation site in Yolo County, California where the company’s primary subsidiary, Next Generation Farming, recently retrofitted eight (8) greenhouses and installed the company’s SMART App. The expansion project will include 60,000 square feet of the company’s new, recently announced, iteration of the SMART by Design Gutter Connect series specifically modified to mitigate the threat of airborne hemp seed cross-pollinating with cannabis crops.

By completion of phase two of this project, there will be 83,000 square feet of greenhouse installed at the client’s site. The ground has been broken and development of the site is underway. According to the company’s CEO, John Taylor, details are currently being negotiated to implement the company’s portfolio of products and services into the contract.

Additional details about this project will be shared with the public as they transpire.

Learn more about the new greenhouse design by visiting: https://smartcannabis.com/2019/05/07/smart-cannabis-corp-designs-greenhouse-to-mitigate-threat-of-cannabis-crop-destruction-caused-by-hemp-seed-cross-pollination/

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTC: SCNA) is a public equity corporation advancing the agriculture and cannabis industries and growing through acquisition, strategic alliances, and proprietary intellectual property. The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Next Generation Farming Inc., provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that efficiently improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops. The company websites are http://smartcannabis.com https://sapinvestments.com https://smartcannabis.com/nextgenfarming

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company’s best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company’s public announcements.

Contact:
Smart Cannabis Corp.
[email protected]
(424) 732-7646

