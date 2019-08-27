Breaking News
Home / Top News / Smart Card Market to surpass USD 65 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Smart Card Market to surpass USD 65 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

France smart card market will continue to witness significant adoption in the banking & financial sector during the forecast period.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The shipment of smart card market is poised to register gains at over 9% from 2019 to 2025 when the worldwide industry revenue is predicted to surpass a valuation of USD 65 billion, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report.

Technological advancements, such as the development of smart cities, blockchain, biometric technology, etc., are driving the smart card market across the globe. The growing smart city initiatives are encouraging several public & private companies to develop smart connected solutions to efficiently optimize available resources and effectively manage operations and services. Smart cities have been fueling the demand for digital payments in sectors including transportation, retail, government, etc., creating a huge demand for smart cards.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4312

Several companies in the smart card market have run several successful trials of the fingerprint biometric technology within smart cards in countries including Japan, Cyprus, the U.S., Mexico, the UK, South Africa, etc., creating more opportunities for industry players. The rising number of financial frauds is leading to the need for a secure, personalized, and convenient payment solutions. The integration of biometric technology into smart cards with a microprocessor and contactless interface will eliminate the need for PINs, assuring safer transactions through fingerprint authentication.

The smart card market will keep growing over the future as they offer enhanced security for card issuers, merchants, banks, and consumers as technology adds a layer of cybersecurity protection. However, security remains a concern as the technology is still vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Therefore, several companies in the payment card market are developing more secure authentication ways than just EMV chips by adding technologies such as biometric authentication.

Browse key industry insights spread across 550 pages with 825 market data tables & 33 figures & charts from the report “Smart Card Market Size By Solution (Smart Card [Product {Contact, Contactless, Hybrid, Dual Interface}, Type {Memory Card, Microprocessor Card}], Smart Card Reader [Component {Hardware, Software, Service}, Product {Contact, Contactless}]), By Application (SIM & Telecom, Financial, Government & Health, Retail & Gas, Access Control, Transportation, Loyalty), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/smart-card-market

With the rapid global recognition of smart card applications, the healthcare sector is embracing the technology to minimize the costs related to administration and labor. Smart cards are used to store patient records such as PINs, biometric data, and photos along with the past medical records. It ensures the safety of patient data and supports the use of digital signatures to prevent medical data theft. Several countries including Germany, France, the U.S., China, India, and Japan have implemented steps to reduce healthcare costs. A major step in this direction has been the adoption of card-based e-health networks. Healthcare cards improvise communication between doctors and enhance the quality of care, reducing frauds and streamlining operations.

The France smart card industry will continue to witness significant adoption in the banking & financial sector. The French payment industry is highly advanced and its domestic payment structure, Groupement Cartes Bancaires, has always been crucial in managing the evolution of payments technology. Contactless smart card market has gained significant traction over the years for its speed and convenience. However, while the country continues to adopt contactless cards, the payment sector remains fixated to PINs majorly due to thefts and online frauds. Such issues are making consumers think twice before switching tap and pay mode. Adding an extra layer of security such as biometrics is fueling the adoption of contactless cards in the banking sector.

Companies in the smart card market include Gemalto, American Banknote Corporation, Oberthur, IDEMIA, Giesecke & Devrient, Inteligensa Group, VALID, CPI Card Group, Eastcompeace, Goldpac Group, CardLogix Corporation, Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation, Wuhan Tianyu, DATANG, Watchdata, KONA I, HENGBAO, etc. Several companies are partnering with different stakeholders in the ecosystem to expand their presence in the industry.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4312


Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 5. Smart Card Market, By Application

5.1. Key trends by application

5.2. SIM & telecom

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.3. Financial

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.4. Government & health

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.5. Retail & gas

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.6. Access control

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.7. Transportation

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.8. Loyalty

5.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.9. Others

5.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/smart-card-market


About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights, Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.gminsights.com
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.