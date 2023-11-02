The global Smart Education market is expected to reach US$ 341.2 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 17.8%.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to RationalStat analysis, the Global Smart Education Market value is estimated at whopping US$ 108.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 17.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The integration of digital technologies, internet connectivity, and interactive learning methods with traditional educational practices is referred to as smart education. It entails the use of numerous technology tools and platforms, such as computers, tablets, interactive whiteboards, educational apps, and online learning materials, to improve students’ and instructors’ learning experiences.

More students and educators now have access to digital devices due to the increasing availability of smartphones, tablets, and PCs. This greater access to technology fosters a climate conducive to the adoption of smart education solutions.

The future of the smart education market is bright. The market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for personalized learning, online education, and digital learning resources. Companies are competing in the market by focusing on innovation, content, and platforms.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Smart Education market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including learning component, type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Smart Education market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Smart Education market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Smart Education Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, academic segment is anticipated to dominate the global smart education market in 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 108.4 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 341.2 billion Growth Rate 17.8% Dominant Segment Academic Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Increased access to technology

Enhanced interactive learning

Government initiatives and investments Companies Profiled Adobe

Blackboard Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc

D2L Corporation

Educomp Solutions Ltd

Ellucian Company L.P.

McGraw-Hill

Pearson

SumTotal Systems, LLC

MPS Interactive Systems Limited

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. These companies offer a wide range of smart education products and services, including:

Online courses and tutorials

Learning management systems (LMS)

Adaptive learning platforms

Educational games and simulations

Virtual reality and augmented reality (VR/AR) learning experiences

Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global Smart Education market include,

In January 2020, Pearson, the world’s learning company, announced the purchase of industry-leading digital learning technology from Smart Sparrow, a Sydney-based ed tech developer.

Some of the prominent players and brands operating and contributing significantly to the global Smart Education market growth include Adobe, Blackboard Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc, D2L Corporation, Educomp Solutions Ltd, Ellucian Company L.P., McGraw-Hill, Pearson, SumTotal Systems, LLC, and MPS Interactive Systems Limited, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Smart Education market based on component, learning type, application and region

Global Smart Education Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component Hardware Software

Global Smart Education Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Learning Type Synchronous Learning Asynchronous Learning

Global Smart Education Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Corporate Academic

Global Smart Education Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Smart EducationMarket US Canada Latin America Smart EducationMarket Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Smart EducationMarket Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Smart EducationMarket Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Smart EducationMarket China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Smart EducationMarket GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Smart Education Report:

What will be the market value of the global Smart Education market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Smart Education market?

What are the market drivers of the global Smart Education market?

What are the key trends in the global Smart Education market?

Which is the leading region in the global Smart Education market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Smart Education market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Smart Education market?

