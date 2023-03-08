Smart Elevator Market Research Report, by Type (Passenger, Freight and Fire-proof), by Component (Maintenance, Control, and Communication), by Service (Installation, Modernization and Maintenance), by Speed and by Application – Forecast till 2030

New York, US, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smart Elevator Market Overview

The MRFR analysis reports predict that the “Smart Elevator Market Research Report, by Type, Application, Component, Speed, Region, and Services- Forecast Till 2030″, the global market for smart elevators is predicted to showcase considerable development over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 with a strong development rate of approximately 13.54%. The reports further anticipate the market to acquire a valuation of around USD 38.91 billion by the end of 2030.

Market Scope: The smart elevator market has expanded immensely in recent years. The main parameter catalyzing the development of the market is the recent exponential rise in construction activities across the globe.

Competitive Analysis

The leading participants across the global market for smart elevators includes players such as:

Motion Control Engineering (U.S.)

Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd (Iran)

ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Otis Elevator Company (U.S.)

Hyundai Elevator (South Korea)

Schindler Group (Switzerland)

Hitachi (Japan)

KONE Corporation (Finland)

Fujitec (Japan)

Johnson Controls Inc. (U.S.)

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 38.91 Billion CAGR 13.54% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Component, By Service and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers North America and Europe are presumed to have steady growth in the smart elevator market.

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The smart elevator market has expanded immensely in recent years. The main parameter catalyzing the development of the market is the recent exponential rise in construction activities across the globe. Furthermore, adopting advanced technologies across emerging economies in recent years is another crucial parameter backing market expansion. In addition, several benefits offered by these advanced elevators, along with the rapidly transforming technological advancements, are also projected to impact the market’s development over the coming years positively.

Market Restraints

However, several aspects may restrict the development of the market’s performance. The field has several safety concerns associated with it, which is considered the primary challenge for the market’s growth. In addition, some laser levels are predicted to release harmful rays, which can negatively impact health in the long run, particularly during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030. Furthermore, factors such as large-scale needs for massive investment and the lack of awareness regarding smart solutions are also predicted to impact the market’s development over the coming years negatively.



COVID-19 Impact

The global industrial activities and business operations experienced a major setback given to the rise of global health crisis in the form of COVID-19. Along with all the industry operations, the pandemic also affected public health nearly across 225 countries around the world. All of these situations led to the imposition of full or partial lockdowns across majority regions worldwide. Subsequently, the industry operations were halted, and some businesses shut down. Given the sudden fall in demand for construction activities during the pandemic and the halt of the majority of industrial operations, the smart elevator market faced several unexpected challenges during the pandemic. On the other hand, with the rapid vaccination rates and all the global industrial operations returning to normal, the market is anticipated to experience substantial development over the forecasted timeframe.

Segment Analysis

Among all the solutions, the elevator automation segment is predicted to ensure the leasing spot across the global market for smart elevators over the review era. Various advantages the deployment method offers are considered the main parameter boosting the demand for the global segments. The benefits include efficient passenger transportation, time-saving, and energy-saving. On the other hand, the maintenance segment will likely display the maximum growth rate over the coming years. the main parameter catalyzing the demand for the segment is the increase in the maintenance activities of already installed products in mature European and North American regions.

Among all the application areas, the residential segment is predicted to secure the top spot across the global market for smart elevators over the assessment era. The increase in disposable income across emerging nations worldwide and the rising migration of people from rural to urban areas are considered the prime aspects supporting the development of the segment over the coming years. On the other hand, the industrial segment is predicted to display the maximum growth rate over the coming years, given mainly to the escalating demand for energy-efficient solutions resulting in rising adoption.



Regional Analysis

The MRFR research document suggests that the North American region is ensured to hold the top spot across the global market for smart elevators over the assessment era. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the modern infrastructure across the region along with the rising demand for an energy-efficient solution to switch to advanced Smart Elevator technologies from the conventional ones.

The smart elevator market for the European region is anticipated to showcase substantial development over the forecasted timeframe. The rapidly growing construction sector across the region is the main aspect causing a rise in the regional market’s performance.

The reports further anticipate that the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to showcase the maximum expansion across the global market for smart elevators over the coming years. the prime aspect supporting the expansion across the regional market’s performance is that several countries across the region, such as Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Vietnam are consistently improving the living standards leading to growth in construction activities coupled with the urbanization of building. Furthermore, the factors such as the rapidly growing population, product developments, and increase in the transformation of the infrastructure are also projected to catalyze the growth of the regional market over eth coming years.



