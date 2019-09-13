Breaking News
Home / Top News / SMART Embedded Computing Releases PCIe Card to Enable Cloud Gaming-as-a-Service in 5G and FTTH Networks

SMART Embedded Computing Releases PCIe Card to Enable Cloud Gaming-as-a-Service in 5G and FTTH Networks

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

SMART EC’s PCIE-7217 features Intel’s latest processor for cloud gaming

SMART Embedded Computing’s New PCIE-7217 Cloud Gaming Enablement Card

Integrated with SMART EC’s MaxCore® MC4100 high-performance server and running cloud gaming software such as that offered by Gamestream®, the new PCIE-7217 add-in card will enable telecom/cable operators and hospitality providers the ability to create branded gaming-as-a-service offerings for their customers.

Integrated with SMART EC’s MaxCore® MC4100 high-performance server and running cloud gaming software such as that offered by Gamestream®, the new PCIE-7217 add-in card will enable telecom/cable operators and hospitality providers the ability to create branded gaming-as-a-service offerings for their customers.

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SMART Embedded Computing, a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SGH) and a leading manufacturer of embedded computing solutions offering high-reliability platforms for Industrial, Defense and Communication, and low-profile embedded computing modules for connected devices, today announced the availability of a powerful new PCI Express card, the PCIE-7217. SMART EC’s PCIE-7217 features Intel’s latest processor for cloud gaming, the Intel® Core i7 processor, along with Radeon™ RX Vega M graphics, which will bring the transition to cloud gaming into the mainstream.

Integrated with SMART EC’s MaxCore® MC4100 high-performance server and running cloud gaming software such as that offered by Gamestream®, the new PCIE-7217 add-in card will enable telecom/cable operators and hospitality providers to create branded gaming-as-a-service offerings for their customers. Enabled by 5G and fiber-to-the-home networks currently in deployment, consumers would have access to premium games through an internal OTT-like service.

SMART EC estimates that the performance of its cloud gaming solution could offer up to three times better performance using one-third of the power and one-third of the rack space of currently available competing server solutions.

“Consumers wanting a premium gaming experience will be able to pay a nominal monthly subscription rather than buying and regularly updating their console or other gaming hardware, completely changing the way video games are deployed and played,” commented Todd Wynia, Vice President of Product Management at SMART EC. “The cloud gaming service can be delivered to any connected device so Telco’s can monetize cloud gaming while hotels, cruise ships, airplanes and even hospitals can extend their screen-based entertainment to include the latest games.”

The SMART EC PCIE-7217 card and MaxCore server platform will be powering a live cloud gaming demonstration in the Intel meeting space (Hall 15 MS30 and MS31) at the IBC2019 conference and exhibition in Amsterdam from September 13-17, 2019.

Lynn Comp, Vice President and General Manager of Intel’s Visual Cloud Division part of Intel’s Data Center Group said, “Cloud gaming is a new and exciting visual experience that many service providers are pioneering today. I’m excited to see SMART EC take a leadership role with their new solution combining the Intel Xeon Scalable platform with their high-performance gaming accelerator card to address latency and edge density.”

The PCIE-7217 has been designed specifically to work in the 4U MaxCore™ MC4100 platform created by Artesyn Embedded Computing and now part of SMART EC, taking advantage of special features such as a second connector for cable-free auxiliary power and integrated 1G Ethernet for a management network.

Built into the Intel Core i7-8705G are two GPUs, the Intel® HD Graphics 630 and the Radeon™ RX Vega M GL. This CPU with dual-GPU architecture allows the SMART EC PCIE-7217 card to simultaneously service multiple gamers at different resolutions. Each processor complex has a dedicated M.2 for local storage of large game libraries. Additionally, an optional SSD can be soldered down for each processor to provide up to 512GB of memory for the operating system or other uses.

About SMART Embedded Computing

SMART Global Holdings recently created SMART Embedded Computing through the acquisitions of Artesyn Embedded Computing and Inforce Computing. Providing standard and custom products for over 35 years to a wide range of customers, this combined set of companies makes SMART Embedded Computing a leader in the design and manufacture of highly reliable embedded computing solutions offering an entire range of Industrial, Defense and Communication products covering system infrastructure to end user IIoT application nodes. SMART Embedded Computing’s high-end advanced computing system solutions include application-ready platforms, enclosures, blades, edge servers and network accelerator cards. Its low profile embedded computing modules include System-On-Modules (SOMs) and Single-Board-Computers (SBC) for connected devices. SMART Embedded Computing is a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc.

See www.smartembedded.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Shreek Raivadera
Sandstar Communications
+44 (0) 77 86 26 32 21
[email protected]

Intel and Intel Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective companies. ©2019. All rights reserved.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b3f0b7a-3d35-40e0-9726-25866069c305

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.