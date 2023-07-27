Sports Illustrated Nutrition Products to Be Distributed through Extensive Retail Network Including Top Fitness Chains Equinox, YMCA and LA Fitness

MIAMI, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Globe Newswire – Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a high growth global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Boxout, a national distributor of medical, rehabilitation, and health & wellness products, for nationwide distribution of the Company’s proprietary Sports Illustrated Nutrition products through Boxout’s distribution channels to sports and fitness chains across North America.

Smart for Life acquired GSP Nutrition Inc. (“GSP”) in December 2021. GSP, a sports nutrition company, secured the license to manufacture and distribute nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand in 2020. The Sports Illustrated Nutrition product line currently consists of whey protein powder, joint health, pre-workout and post-workout blends, omega-3 supplements, and Sports Illustrated protein bars.

“Smart for Life is excited to announce our agreement with Boxout for the distribution of Sports Illustrated Nutrition products in gyms and spas across the United States,” stated Darren Minton, Chief Executive Officer of Smart for Life. “Boxout works with over 1,300 leading brands and we are thrilled to partner with them to include Sport Illustrated Nutrition in their distribution offering. More specifically, we will be distributing the Sports Illustrated Nutrition products through Boxout’s Elivate division, which focuses on the industry’s leading fitness clubs and gyms, serving locations nationwide.”

“Our relationship with Boxout expanded when Ceautamed Worldwide was acquired by Smart for Life last year,” said Ryan Benson, Ceautamed’s CEO. “Ceautamed’s Greens First product line was the only nutritional brand at Smart for Life that had an exclusive relationship with Boxout and now we are proud to say that Sports Illustrated Nutrition will be their second. We look forward to working with Boxout and leveraging their broad distribution network.”

“Working with Smart for Life has been a pleasure and we look forward to launching the Sports Illustrated product line in sports and fitness chains across North America,” said Steven Copperman, Boxout’s Vice President. “We have been impressed with the entire line of Sports Illustrated Nutrition products and believe they will see considerable demand through our broad distribution network. The feedback on the taste profile of the Sports Illustrated protein bars in particular have been a home run.”

To learn more about the Sports Illustrated Nutrition line of vitamins, supplements and protein bars, please visit: www.sportsillustratednutrition.com.

About BOXOUT®

Boxout is a national distributor of chiropractic, physical therapy, rehabilitation, health and wellness equipment and supplies operating under the MeyerDC®, MeyerPT®, ELIVATE® and Milliken Medical® brands. The company’s headquarters are in Cleveland, OH with distribution centers in Ohio, Florida, Texas, and California. To learn more about Boxout please spend some time at www.boxouthealth.com.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues by the fourth quarter of 2026. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition/Sports Illustrated Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide/Greens First. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Video regarding the Company’s manufacturing facility at Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing is available at: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com/video.

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans worldwide. At the intersection of sports, lifestyle and entertainment, Sports Illustrated is a 360-degree enterprise that delivers immersive content, innovative digital experiences, unforgettable events, and original products. Its award-winning media arm brings powerful storytelling to life through probing profiles and up-to-date news on SI.com, across social media platforms and through the monthly print magazine. The most trusted name in sports transcends media through SI Tickets, a fan-first ticketing platform, SI Sportsbook, a digital sports betting platform, SI Studios, the brand’s home for film, TV, and long form audio content. SI brings its unique and authentic perspective to marquee events and captivating brand activations including The Sportsperson of the Year Awards, “The Party”, SI Swimsuit Launch Weekend and the SI Circuit Series. For more information, visit SI.com. Follow Sports Illustrated on Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok and Facebook.

