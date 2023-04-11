Production Highlights Company’s Broad Array of Brands and Products; Planned National Network Distribution Intended to Drive Consumer and Market Awareness

MIAMI, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a high growth global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, today announced the release of a recently produced commercial intended for broadcast via multiple television and online networks.

“Our first national TV commercial was expressly created to introduce Smart for Life’s exciting brands and products to a broad audience of consumers and potential investors,” said Darren Minton, Smart for Life’s Chief Executive Officer. “Viewers will get an opportunity to see Smart for Life’s ever-expanding line of products, including vitamins, supplements, sports nutrition offerings, health bars and functional foods. The Smart for Life story is especially relevant with the vast number of people looking for ways to enhance and maintain their health in a post-Covid world. We look forward to increasing our awareness to a much wider audience as we expand our reach across the United States and around the world.”

The commercial can be found at the Company’s new media-focused website, www.smfl.tv.

The commercial was produced by Corvus & Coil, a national agency offering a broad range of marketing, branding, and communications services, principally for early-stage public companies.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on Health & Wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues within the next thirty-six months. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Video regarding the Company’s manufacturing facility at Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing is available at: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com/video.

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center.

