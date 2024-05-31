Company Representatives to Explore Strategies for Emerging Growth Companies in the Health & Wellness Sector

MIAMI, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL), a prominent leader in the Health & Wellness sector specializing in the marketing and manufacturing of nutritional supplements and foods worldwide, announced its upcoming feature in Whole Foods Magazine. The feature will spotlight Smart for Life’s strategic focus on consolidating small to medium-sized businesses to drive revenues and earnings through the Company’s comprehensive operations in manufacturing, logistics, marketing, and sales.

Whole Foods Magazine, a respected publication in the Health & Wellness sector, will detail Smart for Life’s ambitious growth strategy aimed at enhancing its capabilities and market reach. By targeting acquisitions pursuant to the Company’s Buy & Build business model, Smart for Life seeks to integrate and bolster its service offerings thereby providing a robust support system for nutraceutical businesses looking to scale and succeed in a competitive market.

Darren Minton, CEO of Smart for Life, commented on the feature, stating, “Our inclusion in Whole Foods Magazine underscores our burgeoning profile in the nutraceutical industry. By acquiring and integrating smaller businesses, we aim to create a synergistic ecosystem that enhances our manufacturing, logistics, marketing, and sales capabilities. This strategic approach not only strengthens our market position but also validates our value to our partners and customers.”

The podcast feature will explore how Smart for Life’s expansion strategy aligns with industry trends and addresses the evolving needs of the Health & Wellness sector. The Company’s efforts to streamline and enhance operational efficiencies through strategic acquisitions are designed to foster innovation and deliver superior value to consumers and investors alike.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is an emerging growth company in the nutraceutical industry committed to delivering innovative solutions that promote Health & Wellness. With a focus on research-driven formulations and consumer-centric approaches, Smart For Life is dedicated to redefining the boundaries of nutritional science. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and products. Structured as a publicly held holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary and related products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company recently concluded the execution of a restructuring plan including recapitalization of the Company with equity and debt financings, the sale of certain non-performing assets, the sale and leaseback of the Company’s 18,000 sq. ft. Doral manufacturing facility and the successful liquidation of the Company’s senior debt facility. In addition, the Company converted substantial debt obligations to equity materially improving the Company’s balance sheet. The Company has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Purely Optimal Nutrition, which is expected to add additional revenue and EBITDA. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

