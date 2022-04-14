Smart For Life to Present at The Noble Capital Markets Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference on April 21st

MIAMI, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a global leading developer, marketer, and manufacturer of nutritional and related products, today announced that A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Smart for Life’s Executive Chairman will present at the Noble Capital Markets Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference being held on April 20-21, 2022 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Mr. Cervantes will present on Thursday, April 21st at 12:30 pm Eastern Time, in Seminole Ballroom B. Investors interested in meeting with management can meet at the breakout sessions on Wednesday, April 20th at 1:00 pm Eastern Time at Table 6, as well as on Thursday, April 21st at 11:30 am Eastern Time at Table 8.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company’s website www.smartforlifecorp.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 – an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a global holding company, the Company is executing a buy-and-build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues within the next thirty-six months. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates four subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing and GSP Nutrition. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Video regarding the Company’s manufacturing facility at Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing is available at: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com/video.

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Investor Relations Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SMFL@crescendo-ir.com