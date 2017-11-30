Breaking News
Home / Top News / SMART Global Holdings Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Ordinary Shares

SMART Global Holdings Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Ordinary Shares

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 9 mins ago

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SMART” or “SGH”) (NASDAQ:SGH), parent company of SMART Modular Technologies, Inc., today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,261,102 of its ordinary shares by certain selling shareholders at a price to the public of $33.50 per share. SMART is not selling any of its ordinary shares in the offering and SMART will not receive any proceeds from the offering by the selling shareholders. The underwriters of the offering also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 489,165 of SMART’s ordinary shares from certain of the selling shareholders.  The offering is expected to close on December 4, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

Barclays and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering; Jefferies and Stifel are acting as book-running managers; and Needham & Company and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus.  A copy of the final prospectus may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847, or by email at [email protected]; or from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, by telephone: 800-503-4611, or by email at  [email protected]; or from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY, 10022, by email at [email protected] or by phone at 877-821-7388; or from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at [email protected]

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SMART Global Holdings
The SMART family of companies are global leaders in specialty memory, storage and hybrid solutions serving the electronics industry with standard and custom products for over 25 years. SMART delivers components, modules and solutions to a broad customer base, including OEMs in computing, networking, communications, storage, mobile and industrial markets. Customers rely on SMART as a strategic supplier with custom designs, product quality, technical support, a global footprint, and the ability to provide locally manufactured memory products in multiple geographies. See www.smartgh.com, www.smartm.com, www.smarth.com or www.smartsscs.com for more information.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: 
Suzanne Schmidt
Investor Relations for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. 
(510) 360-8596
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.