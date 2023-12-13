The trend towards patient-centered healthcare, emphasizing self-management and remote monitoring, has stimulated the adoption of smart inhalers. The ongoing innovations in smart inhaler technology are consistently improving features, usability, and patient engagement, contributing to the growth and expansion of the market.

New York, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recent report by Market.us, the Global Smart Inhalers Market size is expected to be worth around USD 16.86 Billion by 2032 from USD 2.88 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Smart inhalers are devices designed to facilitate the delivery of various drugs through inhalation. Common medications used with smart inhalers include insulin, glucocorticoids, and beta-agonists to address respiratory conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Equipped with sensors in the form of clip-on sensors allowing accurate dosing monitoring these inhalers record and transmit data back to healthcare professionals and patients regarding usage patterns thus improving management and understanding of respiratory treatments for each patient.

Key Takeaway

Factors affecting the growth of the Smart Inhalers Market

Various factors influence the growth of the Smart Inhalers Market are;

Rise in Respiratory Diseases: As asthma and COPD become more prevalent, their increasing prevalence drives demand for intelligent inhalers.

As asthma and COPD become more prevalent, their increasing prevalence drives demand for intelligent inhalers. Technological Advancements: Ongoing innovations in smart inhaler technology continue to enhance features, usability, and patient engagement driving growth and market expansion.

Ongoing innovations in smart inhaler technology continue to enhance features, usability, and patient engagement driving growth and market expansion. Awareness and Education: Raising awareness about the advantages of smart inhalers among patients and healthcare professionals has a direct effect on market expansion.

Raising awareness about the advantages of smart inhalers among patients and healthcare professionals has a direct effect on market expansion. Government Initiatives: Government programs and healthcare policies encouraging the adoption of digital health technologies such as smart inhalers are crucial components of market expansion.

Government programs and healthcare policies encouraging the adoption of digital health technologies such as smart inhalers are crucial components of market expansion. Patient-Centric Healthcare: The evolution toward more patient-centric healthcare with its emphasis on self-management and remote monitoring has spurred adoption of smart inhalers.

Competitive Landscape

Adherium Limited

Aptar Group Inc.

AstraZeneca, Inc.

Cognita Labs, LLC

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Novartis AG

OPKO Health Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Resmed Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Other Key Players

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America emerged as the dominant region, capturing 48.0% of the market share. This supremacy is attributed to elevated rates of COPD and asthma in Canada and the U.S. Asthma alone impacts over 25 million Americans, constituting 10% of the region’s population. A significant contributor to this dominance is Adherium Limited, a key player in respiratory eHealth and remote monitoring technology. Notably, in September 2021, Adherium announced the FDA approval of their Hailie Sensor, incorporating physiological measures to monitor COPD medication usage in the United States.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) US$ 2.88 Billion Forecast Revenue 2033 US$ 16.86 Billion CAGR (2024 to 2033) 22.4% North America Revenue Share 48.0% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Market Drivers

One key factor driving the Smart Inhalers Market is the rapid advancement and integration of digital health technology. Advancements in sensor technology, connectivity and data analytics lead to smarter inhaler devices with improved patient monitoring, medication adherence and overall respiratory care capabilities – leading to growth of this market segment.

Market Restraints

One major barrier in the Smart Inhalers Market is their high initial costs of adoption. Device development costs, sensor integration costs and connectivity technologies all can reduce widespread adoption – especially among regions with constrained healthcare budgets and limited accessibility in developing areas – further hindering market expansion.

Market Opportunities

An opportunity for expansion in the Smart Inhalers lies in its increasing focus on personalized healthcare. As more patients seek customized treatments tailored specifically to them, smart inhalers capability of offering insights and monitoring becomes even more vital – creating an ideal environment for their adoption by users, offering future market growth potential.

Report Segmentation of the Smart Inhalers Market

By Product

The Inhaler market includes an expansive variety of products, with Dry Powdered Inhalers (DPIs) and Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs) standing out as notable categories. DPIs, which deliver medication in powder form, are acclaimed for their ease of use and environmental friendliness while MDIs, which dispense measured spray or mist doses, are prized for portability and convenience. Both play an integral part in respiratory care with specific advantages for each: DPIs excel at dosing accurate doses without propellants while MDIs offer compact yet quick solutions; their dynamic interplay shapes the ever-evolved landscape of respiratory medication delivery.

Indication Analysis

Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) represent two indications for smart inhalers market growth. Of particular note is COPD segment’s revenue share exceeding 50% by 2022 – reflecting its global prevalence which caused 3.23 million deaths worldwide according to WHO estimates in 2019. Meanwhile asthma, which affects approximately 300 million people worldwide is growing steadily with projected hospitalization growth of 18.3% within five years (especially children under five).

Distribution Channel Analysis

Hospital pharmacies dominate the smart inhaler market with 40.0% market share and represent its fastest-growing segment due to factors like an aging geriatric population and rising Chronic Respiratory Diseases (CRDs). Retail pharmacies are projected to experience fast growth of 19.2% during this forecast period; their popularity can be attributed to their convenience, flexibility, comfort, and easy accessibility; this trend is driving market demand while driving existing pharmacies to quickly adapt and enhance their services for maximum market penetration.

End-User Analysis

By end-users, the global smart inhaler market can be divided into Hospitals and Homecare Settings. Hospitals accounted for more than 50% of market share by 2022 due to collaborative efforts between public and private entities as well as rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure and improved accessibility of services. Homecare settings projected 20.2% annual compounded compound growth over this timeframe due to rising healthcare costs driving individuals with Chronic Respiratory Diseases (CRDs) toward home-based therapy; also popular among geriatric patients as a form of care.

Recent Developments in the Smart Inhalers Market

May 2023: Philip Morris International Inc. Announced the development of a smart inhaler for respiratory drug delivery, leveraging their expertise in aerosol technology from their nicotine inhalation products.

Philip Morris International Inc. Announced the development of a smart inhaler for respiratory drug delivery, leveraging their expertise in aerosol technology from their nicotine inhalation products. June 2023: OPKO Health Inc. Launched the Handilhale® smart inhaler with a built-in sensor and mobile app for tracking medication usage and providing personalized insights to patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

OPKO Health Inc. Launched the Handilhale® smart inhaler with a built-in sensor and mobile app for tracking medication usage and providing personalized insights to patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). August 2023: GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK) Partnered with Propeller Health to integrate their smart inhaler technology with GSK’s respiratory medications to improve adherence and clinical outcomes.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK) Partnered with Propeller Health to integrate their smart inhaler technology with GSK’s respiratory medications to improve adherence and clinical outcomes. September 2023: Adherium Limited Acquired Propeller Health, a digital health company focused on respiratory diseases, strengthening their smart inhaler platform and data analytics capabilities.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Inhalers

Dry Powdered Inhalers (DPIs)

Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI)

Nebulizers

By Indication

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Other Indications

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By End-User

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America

The US

Canada

Mexico

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

The Czech Republic

Greece

Rest of Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Portugal

Ireland

Austria

Switzerland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Argentina

Costa Rica

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Algeria

Egypt

Israel

Kuwait

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Rest of MEA

