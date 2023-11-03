Rapid urbanization, ongoing infrastructure development, industrial growth, and technological product advancements are expected to drive the global smart lighting market in the upcoming years.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global smart lighting market stood at US$ 11.29 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 83.52 billion in 2031. The global smart lighting market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 20.3% between 2021 and 2031.

Smart lighting products are also gaining popularity across the world. However, the high initial costs of smart lighting products may hamper the market in the upcoming years. Companies in the global smart lighting market are accelerating their product development and unlock revenue opportunities to obtain competitive benefits. Market stakeholders are extending their services arms to gain a competitive edge.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2861

The growing demand for lights equipped with wireless and sensor technology has further favored the expansion of the global market. Apart from these, high demand for smart intelligent streetlights to avoid accidents and encourage smart city concept is fostering market growth.

Rapid technological advancement is considered one of the major reasons boosting the global smart lighting market growth. Rising urbanization, industrialization, and increased construction activities are some of the factors responsible for the rapid market growth. The rise in the number of residential buildings positively influences the smart lighting market. The high demand for energy-efficient lighting is prognosticated to play a pivotal role in driving the market.

Due to the rapid adoption of technology, there has been an increasing demand for smart lighting products across the globe. A smart LED lighting system for housing end-use applications can be remotely controlled, and a single handheld device can enable self-learning mode via Wi-Fi transmission. Wireless communication modules such as Wi-Fi are gaining traction across the globe. It can be integrated into a remote control smart LED lighting system with improved efficiency. In indoor environments, smart lighting systems are based on LED technology and involve progressive drivers with dynamic spectral light reproduction and advanced sensing capabilities. Wi-Fi networks and mobile Internet can control LED bulbs from any location.

Smart Lighting Market: Key Players

Hubbell Control Solutions launched an improved NX Distributed Intelligence Lighting Control Panel (NXP2 Series) that centralizes connection points in an enclosure, offering an installer-friendly solution. This newly launched version reduces the time and costs to deploy code-compliant lighting control.

Hubbell Lighting entered into a partnership with LightAZ. LightAZ is a US-based luminaire manufacturing company.

Leviton launched a new line of Decora Motion Sensors designed to offer end users optimal management of lighting and motor loads with enhanced detection functionality for accurate switching.

Signify acquired Cooper Lighting. Cooper Lighting is a leading provider of professional lighting, lighting controls, and connected lighting.

Competitive Landscape

LG Corporation

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated

Panasonic

Honeywell International Inc.

Signify Holding

Cree, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

OSRAM

Syska LED

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global smart lighting market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 83.52 billion until 2031.

Global smart lighting market from 2021 to 2031 is 20.3%

The global smart lighting market is valued at US$ 12 billion in 2021.

The global smart lighting market stood at US$ 11.29 billion in 2020.

Smart Lighting Market: Growth Drivers

Rising energy use is driving stages of energy dissipation and carbon emissions. This phenomenon increases the demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions, which, in turn, propels the smart lighting system market. Small enterprises are also increasingly converging separate systems into a single, secure network infrastructure to enhance flexibility, efficiency, and performance

Roadway lighting and commercial building lighting consume significant energy. Energy-efficient lighting solutions are essential in commercial spaces such as hotels, hospitals, academic institutes, roadways, monuments, gardens, parks, etc.

Enquiry Before Buying this Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2861

Smart Lighting Market: Regional Landscape

In the global smart lighting market, Europe held the leading position and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, owing to numerous regional players and the rapid adoption of smart lighting. On the other hand, the North American smart lighting market is projected to account for a significant share of the global market.

Increasing government initiatives to foster the adoption of smart lighting and technological advancements in lighting products is anticipated to help the market gain momentum in North America. It has been noted that the surrounding temperature impacts the quality of diode lighting.

When these lights are lit up in high-temperature surroundings, parameters are pointed out to change the current passing by the semiconductor elements. This is likely to burn out the LED module. To locate a surrounding that can adapt to smart lighting system is predicted to hamper market growth. The high initial cost of smart lighting is also likely to dissuade users.

Smart Lighting Market: Segmentation

Offering Hardware Software Services

Connectivity Outlook Wired Wireless

Application Indoor Outdoor

End-user Residential Commercial Hotels Hospitals Academic Institutes Roadways Public Places (Monuments, Garden, Parks, etc.) Others (Parking Lot, Swimming Pools, etc.) Industrial



Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



Place an Order Copy of Smart Lighting Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2861<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: