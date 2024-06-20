Events bring industry together to share knowledge and shape the future of manufacturing

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Manufacturing technology and talent development were on full display in Pittsburgh this month as the Smart Manufacturing Experience 2024, tuX Workforce Conference and Women of SMART Experience co-located events came to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The Smart Manufacturing Experience, co-produced by SME, the nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of manufacturing technology and fostering manufacturing and engineering talent and capabilities in North America, and AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology, which specializes in providing targeted business assistance, extensive global support and business intelligence systems and analysis, featured two days of speakers, a bustling exhibit floor and career guidance and development panels offering early-career professionals insights into future opportunities.

“Attendees had the opportunity to learn how to solve for specific pain points including operational efficiency, cost reduction, quality control, cybersecurity and talent shortage to help keep small and medium-sized manufacturers competitive and profitable,” said Dave Morton, group director – Manufacturing Technology Series. “This year’s event was a real success. We have already heard a lot of positive feedback from our attendees about how much they valued being at the event.”

Speakers at the event included representatives from both small and large manufacturers, including The Boeing Co., Bayer, the World Manufacturing Foundation, Bell Textron, Carnegie Mellon University and Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing and Mursix Corp.

The Smart Manufacturing Experience was co-located with tuX, a conference hosted by Tooling U-SME, the workforce development division of SME. The conference offered attendees a full schedule of panel discussions and keynote speakers discussing upskilling, improving diversity in the manufacturing workforce, talent acquisition, and implementing learning and development programs to prepare talent for the future.

“The workforce needs in manufacturing is a dynamic challenge, requiring concerted efforts to attract, develop, and retain talent capable of meeting both current and future demands,” said Meghan Shea-Keenan, senior programs manager for Tooling U-SME. “At tuX, we witnessed a powerful collaboration among companies, government entities, nonprofits and educators — a true team sport — to address these complex needs head on. This event delivered innovative solutions directly to employers and other leaders. Together, we are shaping a robust workforce ready to thrive in the evolving landscape of manufacturing.”

New this year was a one-day program, Women of SMART Experience, co-presented by SME and Women in Manufacturing. The program highlighted the contributions of women in industry and offered strategies for overcoming common barriers faced by women in the field.

Attendees also participated in a community service opportunity, supporting three Pittsburgh-area charities: Journey of Hope, Women’s Shelter & Center of Greater Pittsburgh and Dress For Success Pittsburgh.

“Bringing this platform and opportunity to Pittsburgh for the first time and hosting it right alongside the Smart Manufacturing Experience and tuX, was a fantastic way to raise the visibility of women in the manufacturing industry,” said Sheronda Carr, SME vice president of Membership and emcee for the event. “As manufacturing becomes younger and more diverse, it’s important to share the accomplishments women have achieved in the industry and help younger women find success of their own.”

For more information on the Smart Manufacturing Experience, visit smartmanufacturingexperience.com. To learn more about Tooling U-SME’s tuX event, visit tux.toolingu.com.

