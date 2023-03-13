[205+ Pages Report] According to Zion Market Research, the demand of Global Smart Material Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 62.31 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 158.21 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 14.42% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are APC International, Ltd., LORD Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Advanced Cerametrics, Inc., Metglas, Inc., Channel Technologies, Group, Ametek Inc., Metamaterial Inc., Harris Corporation, CeramTec, Kyocera Corporation, TDK Corporation, NOLIAC A/S., and others.

According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Smart Material Market By Application (Transducers, Actuators & Motors, Sensors, Structural Materials, And Coatings), End-User Industry (Industrial, Defense & Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Smart Material Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 62.31 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 158.21 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14.42% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

Smart Material Market Overview:

Smart materials are an object that is capable of altering the effect of external stimuli such as temperature, electromagnetic field, moisture, or pressure to attain required functional efforts in a controlled fashion. These materials have intrinsic and extrinsic properties that tend to essentially react to alteration with the slightest of environmental changes. They are also dynamic in nature, making them willing to react to neighboring communication conditions by adapting to their specific qualities.

Some examples of smart materials include shape memory alloy, photovoltaic, pH-sensitive polymer, magnetic shape memory, and piezoelectric. These materials are extensively utilized in various applications such as actuators and engines, transducers, structural materials, and others.

Global Smart Material Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors

Increased demand from the aerospace industry is expected to propel market expansion.

The global smart materials market is expected to surge exponentially due to rapid changes in the lifestyle of people as more and more people are increasingly inclining toward electric vehicles rather than conventional vehicles. Thus, this growing shift in the automobile industry is favored by the increased adoption of smart materials over conventional materials in vehicles. There has been a remarkable demand for enhanced smart materials in various industries, including construction, industrial, manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace, and others.

An increase in investment in research and development activities among both private companies and governments to develop effective and functional products further drive the growth of the market. Not only large enterprises but also small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are readily investing in and adopting smart vehicles due to the presence and initiation of various programs and initiatives from the government which bolster the growth of the market. Persistent technological advancements in smart materials and the growth of the consumer electronics industry create ample opportunities for the growth of the market.

However, the lack of experience among people in making system-based materials restricts the growth of the market to an extent.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 62.31 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 158.21 billion CAGR Growth Rate 14.42% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players APC International, Ltd., LORD Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Advanced Cerametrics, Inc., Metglas, Inc., Channel Technologies, Group, Ametek Inc., Metamaterial Inc., Harris Corporation, CeramTec, Kyocera Corporation, TDK Corporation, and NOLIAC A/S. Key Segment By Application, End User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Smart Material Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global smart materials market is segmented based on application, end-user industry, and region.

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into transducers, actuators & motors, sensors, structural materials, and coatings. The actuators & motors segment held the dominating market share in 2022 and is expected to cite a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The major reason for the growth of the segment is that actuators are notably capable of revamping and upgrading fuel economy (mileage) and vehicle execution to ensure comfort and convenience. These days, actuators have become an inseparable chunk of robotics where deployment motors, sampling tool motors, pedal motors, manipulator joint motors, and steering/drive motors are essentially utilized.

Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented into industrial, defense & aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others. The defense & aerospace industry held the largest market share in 2022 and is further projected to occupy a dominant status and simultaneously grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly due to an increase in investment and budget for the defense & aerospace sector among various countries across the globe as there has been an exponential rise in terrorist activities and war situations around the world. Thus, various countries are rapidly increasing their military capabilities to expansively portray their defensive prowess and also to protect their own countries. Therefore, the extensive utilization of smart materials in the aviation and defense industry in numerous countries drives the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The global smart material market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Transducer

Actuators & Motors

Sensors

Structural Materials

Coatings

By End User

Industrial

Defense & Aerospace

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Other

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Smart Material market include –

APC International Ltd.

LORD Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Advanced Cerametrics Inc.

Metglas Inc.

Channel Technologies

Group

Ametek Inc.

Metamaterial Inc.

Harris Corporation

CeramTec

Kyocera Corporation

TDK Corporation

NOLIAC A/S.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global smart materials market is expected to grow annually at a promising CAGR of around 14.42% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

In terms of revenue, the global smart materials market size was valued at around USD 62.31 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow to about USD 158.21 billion by 2030.

An increase in inclination towards the latest consumer electronics among people, rapid industrialization and urbanization, an increase in the use of smart materials and technologies in the automotive industry, and expanding use of smart materials in the aviation and defense industry propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the actuator & motors segment held the dominating market share in 2022.

Based on end-use industry, the defense and aerospace industry held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on region, the North American region held the dominating market share in 2022

Regional Analysis:

The global market is expected to be ruled by North America during the forecast period

Based on region, the North American region held the largest market share in 2022 and is further expected to grow exponentially at a dominant CAGR during the forecast period. The major reason for the growth of the market in this region is the prevalence of advanced technologies, a huge number of skilled professionals, an increase in the adoption of advanced consumer electronics among people, a rise in healthcare expenditures, and an increased adoption of electric vehicles and rapidly growing automotive industry, and rise in aerospace and defense budgets among countries such as the U.S. in this region bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In December 2021, KYOCERA Corporation revealed its HAPTIVITY®i human-machine interface (HMI) technology, a hybrid invention that combines the company’s proprietary HAPTIVITY® touch technology with TactoTek Oy’s IMSETM, a patented 3D injection-molded structural electronics technology.

In March 2021, TDK Ventures, a subsidiary of TDK Corporation, invested in Span, a developer of revolutionary smart electrical panels that seek to provide consumers with the opportunity to manage and monitor their home energy use in real-time via a mobile app. When combined with sustainable energy upgrades like solar panels, house batteries, and EV charging, the Span Smart Panel is very beneficial.

