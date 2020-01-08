SMART Modular Announces New “ME” Series SATA SSD Products

First SSD Product Family with SMART Modular Proprietary NVMSentry™ Firmware

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SMART Modular Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. , (NASDAQ: SGH), and a leader in specialty memory, storage and hybrid solutions including memory modules, Flash memory cards and other solid state storage products, today announced the introduction of the ME1 and ME2 Series SATA Solid State Drive (SSD) products.

The new ME1 and ME2 Series are the first SATA SSD products incorporating SMART Modular’s proprietary NVMSentry™ firmware. The combination of NVMSentry firmware, along with a best-in-class SSD controller, offers exceptional performance while providing the flexibility and optionality for customization that are crucial for mission critical applications in the networking, data communication and industrial embedded market segments. As a premier Tier-1 Flash solution supplier in these segments, SMART Modular fully understands the market requirements and has developed NVMSentry firmware specifically to meet customer needs.

Available in M.2 2280 and 2.5-inch SSD form factors from 240 GB to 1920 GB capacities, the ME1 and ME2 SSD products feature 3D NAND Flash technology with enterprise-class SSD controller features such as end-to-end data path protection, internal SRAM and external DRAM cache ECC (error correcting code) with advanced firmware code recovery mechanism. Versions supporting 0 °C to 70 °C and -40 °C to 85 °C operating temperature ranges are offered to meet a wide range of application needs. SMART Modular’s proprietary SafeDATA™ advanced power loss data protection is available as an option.

“Customers in the networking, data communication and industrial embedded market segments demand reliability and robust performance in SSD products for their applications,” said Victor Tsai, Director of Flash Products at SMART Modular Technologies. “The NVMSentry firmware architecture forms the basis for SMART Modular to create innovative and cost-effective SSD products for our customers’ needs. Expect SMART Modular to introduce additional SSD products with NVMSentry firmware in the near future.”

Serving industry for over 30 years, SMART Modular Technologies is a global leader in specialty products including memory modules, solid state storage products and hybrid solutions which are critical to electronic devices and are available in standard, custom and ruggedized, high performance, high capacity applications. SMART Modular delivers solutions to a broad customer base, including OEMs in computing, networking, communications, storage, mobile, military, aerospace and industrial markets. Focused on providing extensive customer-specific design capabilities, technical support and value-added testing services, SMART collaborates closely with their global OEM customers throughout the design process and across multiple projects to create solutions for demanding applications with differentiated requirements. SMART is a pioneer of secure, ruggedized solid state drives (SSDs) incorporating additional attributes such as encryption, secure data elimination and write-protect features required in the high-performance military, aerospace and industrial markets. Taking innovations from the design stage through manufacturing and supply, SMART Modular has developed a comprehensive product line comprised of DRAM, Flash and hybrid memory and storage technologies across various form factors. SMART Modular is a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc.

