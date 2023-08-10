The report assesses the global market based on type, application, deployment, and region. A comprehensive report provides a detailed historical and future market size with trend analysis. The market share analysis, e-commerce market by country, an overview of the competition, strategic imperatives, potential growth areas, and competition analysis for the target players evaluated in the global smart parcel locker market.

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Market Overview and Dynamics: Growing transportation and logistics industry is expected to boost the demand for smart parcel lockers in the upcoming years

The Global Smart Parcel Locker Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period of 2022-2028, report by RationalStat . The rapidly growing online shopping and & E-commerce are expected to boost the demand for smart parcel lockers across the globe.

Moreover, contactless delivery, complete chain of custody, 24/7 self-service access, prompt delivery, and installation are some of the benefits which are anticipated to further propel the demand for the adoption of smart parcel lockers globally.

Furthermore, the increasing global penetration of the internet and smartphones has enabled consumers to import goods from other countries. This is expected to result in a significant increase in parcel shipments. Furthermore, retailers are emphasizing the use of smart parcel locker solutions to avoid late and unsuccessful deliveries.

Explore more about this report – Request for Sample and Scope of the Study

Segmental Analysis

Based on type, the modular locker holds a prominent share of the global smart parcel locker market owing to its compatibility and maximum utilization feature, whereas the cooling lockers are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forthcoming years.

Based on the Deployment, Indoor lockers are expected to dominate the global smart parcel lockers market as indoor lockers are comparatively more economical and cost-effective than outdoor lockers, whereas the maintenance of outdoor lockers is challenging and expensive.

Based on application, the public enterprises, and commercial buildings segment is expected to hold a prominent share in the global smart parcel locker market as corporate companies provide lockers to their employees so that they can manage parcels while at work.





Need detailed insights: Raise a query

Competition Analysis: Increasing adoption of parcel management solutions by e-commerce players is expected to boost the market growth

Due to the presence of many well-established companies in the global smart parcel locker sector, there is intense competition. In order to preserve a competitive advantage in the market, technology upgradation, and increasing focus on providing optimum solutions to customers are some of the key strategies adopted by the market players.

Acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships are the identified industry trend in the global smart parcel locker market. Significant consolidation is expected in the global market during the assessed period 2022-2028.

In September 2022, Industrial automation company Arka opened a US$ 2 million (€2 million) smart locker factory in Romania.

In September 2022, Swedish last-mile delivery companies Budbee and Instabox merged together under a new holding company, Instabee.

The global smart parcel market is fragmented in nature with the presence of many players in the market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global smart parcel lockers market include TZ Limited, Quadient SA, Ricoh Group, Pitney Bowes Inc, KEBA AG, DE Bourgh Manufacturing Company, Mobiikey Technologies Pvt Ltd., Parcel Port, Florence Corporation, Abell International Pte Ltd., CleverBox Co., RENOME Group, Cleveron, Kern Ltd, and Alpha Locker System among others.

Request customization: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-smart-parcel-locker-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global smart parcel locker market on the basis of type, application, deployment, and region

Global Smart Parcel Locker Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units), and Market Share (2019-2028), Analysis By Type Modular Parcel Locker Cooling Locker Postal Locker Laundry Locker Others (Self-Service Parcel Locker)

Global Smart Parcel Locker Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units), and Market Share (2019-2028), Analysis, By Application Retail Government Agencies (Post Offices, etc.) Colleges and Universities Public Enterprises and Commercial Buildings Others (Residential, etc.)

Global Smart Parcel Locker Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units), and Market Share (2019-2028), Analysis, By Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN (Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, etc.) Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Global Smart Parcel Locker Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units), and Market Share (2019-2028), Analysis, By Deployment Indoor Continue!



Key Questions Answered in the Global Smart Parcel Locker Report:

What will be the market value of the Global Smart parcel locker by 2028?

What is the market size of the Global Smart parcel locker?

What are the market drivers of the Global Smart parcel locker?

What are the key trends in the Global Smart parcel locker?

Which is the leading region in the Global Smart parcel locker?

What are the major companies operating in the Global Smart parcel locker?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Global Smart parcel locker?

For more information about this report and market players https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-smart-parcel-locker-market/

Explore Our Trending Reports

Global Warehouse Automation Market – Global market for warehouse automation is growing significantly with a CAGR of 15% and is expected to reach US$ 38 billion in 2028.

Global market for warehouse automation is growing significantly with a CAGR of 15% and is expected to reach US$ 38 billion in 2028. Global Welding Consumables Market – Global welding consumables market is expected to witness a strong growth rate of more than 5% during the projected period.

Global welding consumables market is expected to witness a strong growth rate of more than 5% during the projected period. Global Industrial Valve Market – Global industrial valve market is estimated to witness a moderate growth rate of over 4% during the forecast period of 2022-2028 and was valued at around US$ 70 billion in 2021

Global industrial valve market is estimated to witness a moderate growth rate of over 4% during the forecast period of 2022-2028 and was valued at around US$ 70 billion in 2021 Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market – Global Industrial vacuum cleaners market is estimated to witness a moderate growth rate of more than 5% during the period of 2019-2028.

Global Industrial vacuum cleaners market is estimated to witness a moderate growth rate of more than 5% during the period of 2019-2028. Global Condensing Units Market – Global condensing units market is estimated to witness a high growth rate of more than 8% during the period 2019-2028.

Global condensing units market is estimated to witness a high growth rate of more than 8% during the period 2019-2028. Global Battery Testing Equipment Market – Increasing electrification and battery testing procedure surging the demand for battery testing equipment

Increasing electrification and battery testing procedure surging the demand for battery testing equipment Global Smart Meter Market – Global smart meter market is estimated to witness a significant growth rate of more than 7% during the period 2019-2028

Global smart meter market is estimated to witness a significant growth rate of more than 7% during the period 2019-2028 Global Telescopic Masts Market – Global telescopic masts market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Global telescopic masts market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Automotive Battery Management System Market – Global automotive battery management system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Global automotive battery management system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period of 2023-2028. Global 3D Printing Plastics Market – Global 3D printing plastics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end US-based market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports along with customized strategy and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245