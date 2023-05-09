Sensors integrated into smart pillows are revolutionizing the market by offering advanced sleep tracking capabilities, allowing users to access essential information about their sleep patterns.

New York, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Smart Pillow Market Revenue is expected to be USD 656 million by the end of 2022. In the long term, the market is estimated to reach around USD 4,559 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Smart pillows can be referred to as a result of product innovations by manufacturers. They are equipped with numerous features such as sleep tracking, snoring control features, shape adjustments, and many more. Smart pillows are very helpful for an individual who is suffering from heart disease, diabetes, and other, as it develops the quality of sleep.

Key Takeaway:

By Product Type , the anti-snoring segment generated a revenue share of 42% in 2022.

, the anti-snoring segment generated a in 2022. By Fill Material , the down and feather pillow segment has dominated the market, and it is growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

, the down and feather pillow segment has dominated the market, and it is growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. By Application , the residential segment accounted for the majority of the share of the market.

, the residential segment accounted for the majority of the share of the market. By Distribution Channel , the online channels segment held the largest share of the market.

, the online channels segment held the largest share of the market. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 39%.

dominated the market with the highest Asia-Pacific will grow at a significant share of 23% from 2023-2032.

The growth of the market will boost due to the many benefits, including controlling and detecting snoring. Also, they have an in-built mechanism for identifying and controlling snoring. For instance, they measure sleep motion to create a daily report on restfulness and sleep duration. Similarly, another mechanism includes position readjusting. Whereas the mechanism of vibration after the individual start snoring is the effective one.

Factors affecting the growth of the smart pillow market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the global smart pillow market. Some of these factors include:

Significant Increase in Sleep-Related Problems: The increasing sleep-related problems are increasing because of several factors, such as the increasing prevalence of mental issues, increase in screen time, overthinking, increasing cases of insomnia, hectic schedules, and others.

The increasing sleep-related problems are increasing because of several factors, such as the increasing prevalence of mental issues, increase in screen time, overthinking, increasing cases of insomnia, hectic schedules, and others. New Innovations in the Market: Numerous new innovations in the development of smart pillows will benefit the market growth and create new opportunities for the product in the market.

Numerous new innovations in the development of smart pillows will benefit the market growth and create new opportunities for the product in the market. Technological Advancements in the Market: The technological advancements in the market, such as sensors used in the smart pillow. They have the capacity to track the sleep patterns of the user and provide the needed information.

The technological advancements in the market, such as sensors used in the smart pillow. They have the capacity to track the sleep patterns of the user and provide the needed information. Developing Features: Features such as cooling technology, ergonomic support, guided meditation, and deep sleep mode. All these features play a crucial role in the development of the market.

Top Trends in Global Smart Pillow Market

The technological advancements in the field of sensors and electronics are projected to expand the market growth. The sensors that are used in the smart pillow provide the needed information to the user and have the capacity to track sleep patterns also. Similarly, the sensors can provide the necessary support to the neck and head and are capable of detecting body movements. Smart pillows are projected to benefit the market growth because of this trend, and they also deliver necessary comfort as well as support to the user.

Market Growth

The increasing geriatric population and a significant increase in sleep-related problems are anticipating the demand for smart pillows. Also, the rising efficiency of the product because of the advancements in pillows, such as new features, will likely be expected to enhance the demand for market growth. Additionally, demand from hotels and hospitals will accelerate the market expansion during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share of 39% of the market. This dominance was projected to continue during the forecast period. The factor which boosts the market growth in this region is the demand for higher levels of comfort. Medical practitioners recommend the use of smart pillows because of the factors such as narcolepsy, obesity, restlessness, sleep apnea, behavioral sleep disorders, and irregular sleep. With the regular use of smart pillows, there is a decrease in the incidence of various disorders because it provides relaxed and better sleep.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region During the forecast period, owing to the increasing preference for health-related products as well as high income. Furthermore, Japan and China have the prevalent smart pillows market.

Competitive Landscape

The market growth will expand because of the inclusion of features which was based on artificial learning. Moreover, the market is driving because of the continuous product renovations. For instance, the growth is carried out in the product with light, which is used for bedtime reading to slowly dim out the light as the person falls asleep. Numerous companies are providing customizable memory foam clusters, which was a suit to the comfort need of the consumers. Furthermore, the emerging features are gaining traction among parents who want assistance for their kids for the bedtime storyteller.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) US$ 656 Million Market Size in 2032 US$ 4,559 Million CAGR (2023 to 2032) 22% North America Revenue Share 39% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 23% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The sleep-related problems are increasing vigorously because of several factors, such as an increase in screen time, increasing prevalence of mental issues, increasing cases of insomnia, hectic schedules, overthinking, and others. Moreover, the growing geriatric population also speed up the demand for smart pillows. Also, increasing demand from hotels and hospitals is projected to drive the growth of the market.

Market Restraints

The growing expenditures for maintenance will likely hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Similarly, augmented changes and complexity in the cost of the material will possibly limit the market expansion.

Market Opportunities

The development of smart pillows will benefit the market growth and create new opportunities for the product in the market due to new innovations. Companies are introducing new technologies in the smart pillow, where the pillow can adjust its height automatically to accommodate a sleep position for the best sleep quality of back-sleeping as well as side-sleeping. It is the most suitable for professional athletes, post-rehabilitation patients of cervical neck surgery, people who value healthy sleep, and others.

Report Segmentation of the Smart Pillow Market

Product Type Insight

The anti-snoring pillows accounted for 42% of the revenue share of the market. They are light weighted and come in an extensive range of premium materials. It is projected that the growing willingness to control snoring habits among people, the growing snoring problem with aging, and the rising awareness about the efficiency of anti-snoring pillows will help likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Fill Material Insight

The down and feather pillow accounted for the largest share of the market. Consumers are prioritizing the pillows, which are made up of down and feather. The procedures of their manufacturing are also improving significantly. Also, its lightweight is another factor that drags the attention of customers. Furthermore, a down and feather pillow is the best insulator and offers more warmth as compared to others.

By Application Insight

The residential segment held the largest share. The increasing awareness for better sleep among people is the factor that is responsible for the dominance of the segment. Doctors and medical institutions recommend this product for better sleep because the smart pillow is likely to have a positive impact on sleep. Thus, smart pillows are anticipated to gain attention among residential consumers. At the same time, the commercial segment was estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR because of the increasing adoption of the product by hotels. They are willing to deliver luxurious services to their customers, and smart pillows have created a path to surge the standard of the service.

Distribution Channel Insight

Online channels accounted for the majority of the market share. The manufacturers have constantly been using the channel to expand their buyer reach and launch their products, and with the help of these channels, sales will be improved by reaching the globe target audience among consumers. Also, there is a shifting trend towards online payment notices, which means there is a small chance for pending trade receivables.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Anti-Snoring Pillows

Multifunctional Pillows

Other Product Type

By Fill Material

Down and Feather Pillow

Latex Pillow

Foam Pillow

Wool/Cotton Pillow

Polyester Pillow

Other Fill Materials

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players

ADVANSA Marketing GmbH

Mediflow USA

Sunrise Smart Pillow

Smart Nora

SleepSmart

MOONA

REM-Fit

10minds

GioClavis Co., Ltd.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Smart Pillow Market

In December 2022- 10minds launched a smart pillow. It detects the snoring while a user is sleeping and then physically move their head in a bid to stop the noise. It uses machine learning to detect the snoring sound of the user.

In September 2022- Xiaomi launched the new Xiaomi smart pillow that uses Ai algorithms for fitness and health tracking. It gave all the necessary information about the sleep status along with the sleep score. This pillow needs to be charged, and it includes 4 AAA batteries which provide power for up to 60 days of use.

