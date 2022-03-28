Smart Pole Market to Cross US$ 30.38 Bn by 2031, Observes TMR Study

Characteristics of smart poles for multiple functionalities such as traffic monitoring & optimization and environmental monitoring spell growth of the smart pole market

ALBANY, N.Y., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The smart pole market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Initiatives to roll out smart city projects spawn development of underlying digital infrastructure for several functions such as traffic management, parking management, and monitor air & water quality, thereby creating opportunities in the smart pole market.

The installation of smart poles helps boost security aspect of urban locations in terms of lower fatality rates and increased emergency response time. Highways, roads, harbors, and railways are some important public places where smart poles are being installed to seamlessly perform several critical functions. Smart poles play a critical role for transfer of information between connected devices via IoT or other digital technologies.

Smart poles are designed to be compatible with 4G LTE or 5G wireless technology. 5G smart poles can fetch 4G LTE/5G network bandwidth for wireless connectivity from small-cell based stations inside the pole at locations where large tower installation is challenging. The alliance of Sumitomo Corporation General Trading Group with Tokyo Metropolitan Government to test 5G smart poles is a case in point. The alliance involves testing areas in Tokyo where installation of full-size 5G towers is impractical.

Smart Pole Market – Key Findings of Report

Initiatives of several governments to invest in building a robust and digitally connected transport infrastructure to decrease the number of road accidents is leading to the installation of smart poles on highways and freeways. Smart poles are equipped with advanced monitoring and detection technologies to raise an alert in the event of an emergency situation.

Installation of smart poles is transforming the street lighting landscape for several advantages. Smart poles help to save energy and are an integral element of smart city plans for multifunctional features.

Innovations in smart pole is anticipated to create new frontiers in the smart pole market. For instance, smart poles integrated with avant-garde technologies can alert traffic authorities if traffic congestion is reported at any location.

Manufacturers in the smart pole market undertake initiatives for consistent product upgrades. For instance, manufacturers are integrating smart poles with 4G LTE networks as internet connectivity is a requisite of smart city projects. Smart poles are also equipped with announcement speakers and charging stations for convenience of visitors.

Design adaptability of 5G smart poles to utilize 4G LTE/5G bandwidths, and further innovations to have small cell-based station integrated within the pole is anticipated to add a new dimension to the growth of smart pole market. Video cameras, LiDARs, radars, sensors needed for navigation of weather, temperature, and air quality measurement are added features of 5G base station integrated in smart poles.

Smart Pole Market – Growth Drivers

An array of functionalities of smart pole for smart communities, which include monitoring of street lighting, street signage, traffic lights, public communication system, CCTV, Wi-Fi, and electric vehicles charging station propel the smart pole market

Technological might of smart pole to improve the safety and security aspect of smart cities in terms of reduced accident-related fatalities and faster response against crime stimulates adoption

Smart Pole Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the smart pole market are;

Amazon Web Services Inc.

General Electric Company

Mobile Pro Systems

Siemens AG

Telensa Limited

Zumtobel Group

HOLDING SE

Jaguar

Signify Holding B.V.

Lumca Inc.

Neptun Light Inc.

Sunna Design Inc.

Wipro Limited

ELKO EP

OMNIFLOW

Shanghai Sansi Electronic Engineering Co. Ltd.

The smart pole market is segmented as follows;

Smart Pole Market, by Component

Lighting Lamp

Pole Bracket & Pole Body

Communication Device

Controller

Others

Smart Pole Market, by Installation

New Installation

Retrofit Installation

Smart Pole Market, by Application

Highways & Roadways

Public Places

Railways & Harbors

Smart Pole Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



