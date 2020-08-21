Smart, Savvy Entrepreneur Shares Her Success with Other Women

Monique Rose is a restaurateur and serial entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience growing and developing several multi-million-dollar businesses. She’s the co-owner of Milk & Honey Café, which has had resounding success to the tune of over $15 million in revenue since 2016.

Atlanta, Georgia, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monique Rose knows what success feels like. In fact, she co-owns a popular café that has multiple locations based out of Washington, D.C., Atlanta, GA, and College Park, MD. Milk & Honey Café is a labor of love. But Monique Rose was never one to settle, and with a passion to keep thriving and the opportunity to help others, she’s expanded her business with a new line of beauty products and health and wellness products called Mink & Honey. She brings with her over 20 years of business experience, and the ability to relate to people on all levels.

The line caters to both men and women. She formed the company based out of her own desire for better skincare products to help with her sensitive skin. The line carries everything from beard oil for men to fabulous skin care for women, and even products for fuller and lusher or longer hair. One of the unique aspects of her company is the ability for entrepreneurs, especially women, to enjoy a generous 50% affiliate commission. In doing this, she hopes women will be able to create businesses for themselves along with better lives.

She knows what a hard life is like. Having been blessed with a business spirit and intense drive, she’s always pushed to do more and to expand her base. In fact, even becoming a mother at the tender age of 16 didn’t stop her from maintaining straight A’s while in school. She understands hardship and turned her life around. In this way, she knew that providing opportunities for other women would both help her expand her brand, while being able to help women get started in business.

Monique Rose started multiple businesses through the years, and has done everything from having a Girls Group Home to coaching others in business. In fact, Monique Rose is a success coach that can help you achieve more with accountability and entrepreneurship experience. She says the program is not for those just starting out, but for those who want to push and learn how to achieve more and go farther.

With an eye to the future, she sees her new brand going global, and envisions women all over the world being able to create better lives for themselves via her Mink & Honey affiliate program.

Monique Rose has an eye for business and between the vast amount of knowledge and resources she’s acquired through the years, she continues to strive for more. Her passion and drive keep her going, and the ability to give back encourages her to push ahead.

As an African American woman, she says now more than ever, it’s a great moment to be out there and grow visibility. She wants the world to know what’s possible, and that she’s struggled too. She understands what it’s like to go through difficult times. She wants you to know she found success, and so can you. If you’d like to learn more about Mink & Honey, Milk & Honey Café, or Monique Rose’s Success Coach opportunities, be sure to check her out at MoniqueRose.com, MinkHoney.com, and MilknHoneyCafe.com.

