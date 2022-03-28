Smart Spaces Market to Be Worth US$ 53.6 Billion By The Year 2032 – Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

Smart Spaces Market to Surpass US$ 53.6 Bn By 2032 Driven By Surging Smart Infrastructure

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the Smart Spaces Market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the demand registered in the market will increase at a healthy CAGR of 16.2% from 2022-2032.

The report states that the market is expected to reach the valuation of US$ 53.6 Bn by the end of 2032. As per FMI, increase in adoption of smart homes, devices and growing adoption of IoT have created prospects for smart spaces.

These spaces are valuable for professional productivity, simplifying complex processes, and providing energy optimization. Smart spaces includes buildings and vehicles which reports locations, performance and maintenance needs.

Attributes Details 2022 Smart Spaces Market Value US$ 11,900 Mn 2032 Smart Spaces Market Value US$ 53,632 Mn CAGR% (2022-2032) 16.2%

A smart space is a digital ecosystem that includes humans, connected devices, and software systems that allow free flow of information inside a facility center, building, and in open public area. This integrated ecosystem operates as a connected, coordinated, and intelligent ecosystem that contributes to a smart space.

The increasing demand for reduction in energy costs has enabled the adoption of smart spaces which helps commercial spaces to optimize and conserve resources resulting in reduction in consumption, cost and carbon footprint as well. Self-sustaining buildings are expected be the finest solution for meeting the ever-growing energy and technological demands across the globe.

With the increasing adoption of wireless sensors and technologies, places such as home, factories, commercial spaces and even cities can be converted into smart spaces. This helps in increasing productivity, health, security, safety, energy and waste management coupled with reduced consumption of resources.

Key Takeaways: Smart Spaces Market

By component, the hardware segment is anticipated to account for the leading share in the global demand for smart spaces during the forecast period. However, the software segment is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 18.1% through 2032.

By application, energy management & optimization segment is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 19.0 % between 2022 & 2032.

By premises type, commercial smart spaces segment is estimated to witness high growth during the forecast period as reduction in energy cost with real time adjustments and sustainable monitoring of environment has become the need of the hour.

North America is expected to lead the market followed by Asia in 2022. Latin America and Europe is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing region between 2022 & 2032.

The market in Middle East and Africa is expected to progress at a CAGR of around 14.9% through 2032.

In China, sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of close 18.8% over the next ten years.

“Increasing green building initiatives and environmental concerns are primary factors responsible for driving the smart spaces market” says FMI analyst.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market value in 2022 US$ 11,900 Mn Market CAGR 2022 to 2032 16.2 % Share of top 5 players More Than 55% Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, GCC Countries, Turkey, North Africa and South Africa Key Segments Covered Product, Commercial Application and Region Key Companies Profiled • Cisco Systems, Inc. • Huawei Technologies • Hitachi Vantara • EnOcean • IBM Corporation • Siemens AG • Schneider Electric • SmartSpace Software Plc • Eutech Cybernetic Pte. Ltd. • Spacewell • ABB • Iconics • Softweb Solutions • AllGoVision Technologies • Smarten Spaces • Pressac Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

Increasing Adoption of Smart Homes and Smart Devices

In present situation the importance and adoption of smart homes has gained immense popularity. Consumer awareness, change in needs of customers, adoption and implementation of advanced technologies and the rise of investments in the field are some for the increasing demand for the adoption. Factors such as remote monitoring, integration of smart devices, demand for high security for home and office premises also contribute for the adoption of smart homes and devices.

Furthermore, deployment of smart technologies has widely increased in public spaces across the globe. Some of the major attributes that convert a public space into a smart space includes smart kiosks at parks, transport stations, hospitals, stadiums, and restaurants.

Growing adoption of IoT for Facility Management

Internet of things (IoT) has now become essential part of smart homes and devices. The adoption of technology enables in efficiently connecting and controlling of various devices for monitoring and controlling purpose. The technology enables convenience for controlling of devices and applications and personalization in the same allows the rise in demand for smart spaces market. The major benefit of incorporating infrastructure with IoT is to ensure safety and security by enabling authorized access using real-time data, which assists in the overall building security management and monitoring.

