Rising need of road safety and traffic congestion issues in major economies. Increasing population, rapid urbanization, and globalization are factors expected to contribute to the market growth in the upcoming years.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. –The global smart transportation market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 21.30% from 2021 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 400.77 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for smart transportation is expected to close at US$ 85.5 billion.

Growing rate of population across the developing economies, increases the use of different transportation services either for commercial or residential purposes, which is anticipated to provide an opportunity for the growth of the market during forecast period

Growing awareness about traffic congestion and increasing need of safe, reliable, and efficient transportation services are driving the global market. The market is primarily being driven due to increasing demand for smart networks. The growing demand for proper traffic management system and improved transportation infrastructure facilities for safety of passengers are driving the global market growth.

Many governments around the world are investing in smart transport initiatives to alleviate traffic congestion, improve public transportation, and promote sustainable mobility. Funding and policy support play a significant role in the growth of the smart transportation market. Climate change and environmental degradation have spurred a greater emphasis on sustainable transportation solutions. Smart transport technologies, such as electric vehicles (EVs), can help reduce carbon emissions and promote eco-friendly mobility options.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1401

Integration of advanced technological features in the existing or in traditional transportation systems, requires huge investment. The existing system is very complex, as it lacks open interfaces, which further cause communication gaps among technically advanced and traditional systems. Such high investments in transport infrastructure hampers the growth of the smart transportation market.

Competitive Landscape

Market players are adopting innovating strategies to increase growth opportunities in the global smart transportation market.

Key players operating in the global smart transportation market include

General Electric Company

IBM Corporation Inc.

WS Atkins

Cisco Systems

Accenture PLC

Cubic Corporation

Thales Group

Siemens AG

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Bombardier Inc.

Harris Corporation

TomTom International BV.

Amadeus IT Group SA

Hitachi Ltd.

Bentley Systems, etc.

Have Any Query ? Ask To Analyst : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=1401

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the smart transport market was valued at US$ 70.4 billion

Based on solution , the traffic management system segment dominated the global smart transportation market, in terms of revenue, in 2020.

, the traffic management system segment dominated the global smart transportation market, in terms of revenue, in 2020. Based on service, the cloud services segment dominated the global smart transportation market, in terms of revenue, in 2020.

Smart Transport Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Advances in technology, including IoT (Internet of Things), 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics, are enabling the development of smart transportation systems.

Increasing consumer demand for convenient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly transportation options. This demand is driving innovation in the smart transport market, leading to new services and technologies.

The growing development of smart cities and rising investment in intelligent traffic management, smart parking solutions, is likely to boost the smart transportation market growth.

Smart Transportation Market – Regional Analysis

Europe holds dominant share of the global smart transportation market in terms of revenue as this region has highest adoption of technological features in the transport services and also has advanced infrastructural development. The railway transport sector in France and the United Kingdom has highly improved connectivity and traffic management solutions.

Germany has many transportation operators and has prevalent transportation infrastructure across the Europe, which mostly uses different advanced technological solutions for its operations.

The North American smart transportation market, including the United States and Canada, is well-developed and characterized by significant investments in intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and smart city initiatives.

The adoption of autonomous vehicles, electric mobility solutions, and advanced traffic management systems is relatively high. Public-private partnerships and collaborations with tech companies are driving innovation in the region.

Key Developments in the Smart Transportation Market

Siemens AG is a major player in providing intelligent traffic management solutions, including traffic signal control systems, smart parking solutions, and transportation infrastructure.

is a major player in providing intelligent traffic management solutions, including traffic signal control systems, smart parking solutions, and transportation infrastructure. IBM Corporation offers a range of solutions for smart transportation, including predictive maintenance, real-time traffic analytics, and urban mobility management.

offers a range of solutions for smart transportation, including predictive maintenance, real-time traffic analytics, and urban mobility management. Cisco Systems Inc. provides networking and communication solutions for smart transportation systems, enabling connectivity and data exchange between various components of intelligent transportation networks.

provides networking and communication solutions for smart transportation systems, enabling connectivity and data exchange between various components of intelligent transportation networks. General Electric offers solutions for smart city initiatives, such as smart grid technologies, which play a crucial role in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

Smart Transportation Market – Key Segments

Solution

Ticketing Management System

Parking Management System

Integrated Supervisory System

Traffic Management System

Service

Cloud Services

Business Services

Professional Services

Application

Mobility as a Service

Route Information and Route Guidance

Public Transport

Transit Hubs

Connected Cars

Video Management

Others

Transportation Mode

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Maritime

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Get Exclusive Discount on Smart Transportation Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=1401

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Alternative Powertrain Market – The global alternative powertrain market was valued at US$ 99.0 Bn in 2021 and It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% with US$ 567.7 Bn by 2031

Automotive Chassis System Market – The global automotive chassis system market was valued at US$ 59.7 Bn in 2021 and It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% with US$ 98.6 Bn by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: