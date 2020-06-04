Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SmartDV Delivers New Design IP for Video, Imaging, Entertainment System Protocols

SmartDV Delivers New Design IP for Video, Imaging, Entertainment System Protocols

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Fast, Configurable Compliant Design IP Enables Users to Get to Market Quickly, Confidently

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SmartDV™ Technologies, the Proven and Trusted choice for Design and Verification Intellectual Property (IP), today delivered a series of video, imaging and entertainment system Design IP compliant with a variety of standard protocol specifications.

The new Design IP is available for:

  • V-by-One, a high-speed serial video interface for HDTV
  • VESA DSC (Display Stream Compression), a video compression and decompression standard
  • HDCP 2.3 (High-Bandwidth Digital Content Protection) used to encrypt and authenticate digital signals for copyright-protected media, including movies, TV shows and audio
  • HDMI CEC (Consumer Electronics Control), a feature of HDMI that allows devices connected to HDMI to be controlled by just one remote
  • HDMI eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel), an HDMI feature that enables high-quality digital audio to be sent back from the TV via HDMI
  • CXP (CoaXpress), a high-speed imaging standard for serial transmission of video and still images
  • SLVS-EC (Scalable Low Voltage Signaling with Embedded Clock), a high-speed serial interface scheme for image data transmission

“Our video, imaging and entertainment system protocol Design IP is part of our growing and extensive portfolio in support of our users,” states Deepak Kumar Tala, SmartDV’s managing director. “Each Design IP can be quickly customized to meet users’ needs and has our commitment to high quality. That’s why SmartDV is Proven and Trusted at more than 100 global organizations, including seven out of the top 10 semiconductor companies.”

As with all SmartDV’s Design IP solutions, its newest additions to video, imaging and entertainment system protocol Design IP enables users to get to market quickly and confidently. High performance and uniform quality are maintained across the entire portfolio of Design IP products. They are delivered in readable register transfer level (RTL) form, lint-proof, optimized for area and are highly configurable and reusable plug-and-play design solutions.

SmartDV’s standard and custom protocol Design IP is optimized for high performance, low power and minimum area/gate count. Rapid customization and first-to-market delivery of new industry protocols are achieved through SmartDV’s proprietary automated compiler-based technology. Custom protocol or modifications to Design IP based on specific customer requests can be rapidly developed, validated and delivered after being fully tested on a field programmable gate array (FPGA) platform.

Availability and Pricing
The SmartDV video, imaging and entertainment system protocol Design IP is available now and backed by an experienced R&D team who work individually with each user installation. Advanced configuration and status reporting interfaces are supplied, along with a comprehensive test suite that can be implemented in ASIC, system-on-chip (SoC) or FPGA designs.

Pricing is available upon request.

Email requests for datasheets or more information should be sent to [email protected].

About SmartDV
SmartDV™ Technologies is the Proven and Trusted choice for Verification and Design IP with the best customer service from more than 250 experienced ASIC and SoC design and verification engineers. SmartDV offers high-quality standard protocol Design and Verification IP for simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, post-silicon validation, formal property verification and RISC-V CPU verification. Any of its Design and Verification IP solutions can be rapidly customized to meet specific customer design needs. The result is Proven and Trusted Design and Verification IP used in hundreds of networking, storage, automotive, bus, MIPI and display chip projects throughout the global electronics industry. SmartDV is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with U.S. headquarters in San Jose, Calif.

Connect with SmartDV at:
Website: www.Smart-DV.com
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/smartdv-technologies/about/
Twitter: @SmartDV 

For more information, contact:
Nanette Collins                                     
Public Relations for SmartDV
(617) 437-1822                                                  
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.