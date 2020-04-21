SmarTech Analysis 2020 Report on Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Highlights New Dynamics within Potential 4.8 Billion Market by 2030

Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Part Production: 2019-2030 Total Revenue ($USM) Opportunity Associated with Ceramics Additive Manufacturing

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SmarTech Analysis has issued a new report on the ceramics additive manufacturing market, Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Part Production: 2019-2030. In the report the firm expects that despite current significant disruptions due to Covid-19, the overall ceramics AM industrial sectors – including hardware, materials and application revenues (or revenue equivalent) – will grow into a $4.8 billion revenue opportunity by 2030. Final parts value for both technical and traditional ceramic parts will continue to represent the most significant opportunities driving the market for the medium to long-term future.

In SmarTech’s currently forecasted timeline, ceramics AM adoption will experience an inflection point after 2025 as all major AM technologies that support ceramics final part production come to maturity and enjoy enough of a presence in the market to support actual serial production.

About the Report:

The report identifies the most commercially important additive manufacturing technologies, material types and material form factors, as well as application segments for ceramics additive manufacturing, differentiating between technical and traditional ceramic materials. The report presents an in-depth analysis of the different types of firms offering ceramic AM services and parts, including specific forecasts on ceramics AM service providers, ceramic 3D printed parts providers and ceramic 3D printed parts adopters.

The report includes ten-year forecasts and performance analyses on these segments and relative subsegments including, for the first time, an analysis and forecast of the new bound ceramic 3D printing segment and materials, where green ceramic parts and produced using thermal extrusion of ceramic powders bound in a thermoplastic filament matrix.

Key ceramics AM industry leaders analyzed in this report include: 3DCeram-Sinto, Lithoz, Prodways, Admatec/Formatec, ExOne, voxeljet, SGL Carbon, Schunck Carbon Technologies, XJet, Nanoe, and a large number of other entities operating in ceramics AM services, material manufacturing and supply, cement extrusion as well as ceramics AM end-users.

This report will present ceramics AM industry operators with a complete competitive analysis of the market, and offer all entities interested in implementing ceramics AM capabilities with a complete map of all available technologies and their revenue potential for the short, medium and long term.

From the Report:

In order to assess the impact from COVID-19 on the ceramics AM market SmarTech takes into consideration a number of variables and elaborates an additional model to account for the impact that slowed down global economies are going to have in a period estimated to last from now through 2025. We have established two levels of impact. Some segments are going to be affected more significantly in the short term. Other segments such are expected to be affected less significantly and realign to previously forecasted level by 2024.

The response to the COVID-19 crisis in different areas of the world is going to have a significant impact on overall geographic distribution of revenues, with the APAC region emerging as the winner for implementing more efficient methods of managing business and manufacturing during the ongoing epidemic. APAC area nations, China and Japan in particular, are already adopting ceramic AM technologies for production at a faster rate than most European and American nations.



The ceramics AM applications market is expected to triple in size after the inflection point that is expected to occur in 2025, after the market fully recuperates from COVID-19 related slowdown and as ceramics manufacturing companies reap benefits from investments made in hardware and materials development over the previous ten-year period.

