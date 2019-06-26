Breaking News
Home / Top News / SmarTech Analysis Announces New Report for End Users of Additive Manufacturing in Oil and Gas Sector

SmarTech Analysis Announces New Report for End Users of Additive Manufacturing in Oil and Gas Sector

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

CROZET, Va., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Industry analyst firm, SmarTech Analysis, has issued a new report that focuses on the issues facing management within organizations actively using or considering additive manufacturing for oil and gas sector applications.  The report, “Manager’s Guide to Additive Manufacturing in the Oil and Gas Sector” is part of a new series from the firm that targets end user concerns with respect to additive manufacturing.  Additional details including a TOC are available at:  https://www.smartechanalysis.com/reports/managers-guide-additive-manufacturing-oil-and-gas-sector/

SmarTech has also issued a Manager’s Guide to Compact Industrial Metal 3D Printers and a Production Manager’s Complete Guide to Metal 3D Printing.  Additional reports, “Manager’s Guide to Post Processing” and “Manager’s Guides to Hybrid Machines” will be released in July.  See https://www.smartechanalysis.com/end-user-reports/ for more details of these new studies from SmarTech.

About the Report:

In a recently issued market analysis, The Market for Additive Manufacturing in the Oil and Gas Sector 2018-2029, SmarTech projected that increasing adoption of AM technologies by key oil and gas industry suppliers will result in an overall $2 billion opportunity by 2029, including a $975 million yearly revenue opportunity from AM hardware sales. 

Due to its great engineering challenges, its massive global scale and part size requirements, the oil and gas industry is slated to become the next great additive manufacturing adoption segment over the next decade. SmarTech has identified oil and gas industry part and services suppliers as the primary customers investigating this market and developed this Manager’s Guide to help facilitate the journey.

The Report Provides:

  • The guidelines for process and part requirements for additively manufactured oil and gas parts.
  • An overview of the hardware technologies that are ideally suited for oil and gas part production.
  • An in-depth discussion on the various applications within the different segments of the oil and gas supply chain: upstream, midstream and downstream.
  • A critical analysis of the advantages from implementing additive manufacturing in rapid and multiple iteration prototyping, tooling (including jigs and fixtures) and direct part production.
  • A detailed analysis of the types of parts that can be produced with additive manufacturing in oil and gas.
  • A discussion of the key materials (including primarily metals but also polymers, ceramics and composites) that can be used in additive manufacturing of parts for oil and gas applications.

This report is directed toward the end user market, the companies who are active users of additive manufacturing or considering its adoption.  While suppliers of additive manufacturing may find the report useful this study differs from our related study,  The Market for Additive Manufacturing in the Oil and Gas Sector 2018-2029 which provides broader analysis and forecasting of the addressable market for the supply chain.

About SmarTech Analysis

Since 2013 SmarTech Analysis has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. Our company has a client roster that includes the largest 3D printer firms, materials firms and investors in the 3DP/AM sector.

For more details on our company go to www.smartechanalysis.com

Contact

Robert Nolan
(804) 938-0030
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.