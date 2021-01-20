Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SmarTech Analysis Releases Q3 2020 AM Market Data: Worldwide Additive Manufacturing Revenues Reached $2.12B in Q3 2020

SmarTech Analysis Releases Q3 2020 AM Market Data: Worldwide Additive Manufacturing Revenues Reached $2.12B in Q3 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

AM Market Data Service

Additive Manufacturing Global Revenues by Segment, Q2 '20 VS. Q3 '20

Additive Manufacturing Global Revenues by Segment, Q2 ’20 VS. Q3 ’20

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the latest reports from the “AM Market Data Service” published by SmarTech Analysis, revenues of the worldwide additive manufacturing (AM) industry reached $2.12B in Q3 2020. This number includes revenues from hardware, materials, and outsourced print services. This number compares to $1.88 billion in Q2 2020.

The SmarTech “AM Market Data Service” is available separately in a Polymer version and in a Metal version, as well as various and customizable subsets. Details of all the service options are available at: https://www.smartechanalysis.com/market-research-services/

AM Market Data Service
The SmarTech “AM Market Data Service” is the AM industry’s premier analyst service for companies looking to maximize their success in the market by leveraging the most granular AM industry data available. See https://www.smartechanalysis.com/market-research-services/ for details of the service.

Spanning the full value chain of the AM industry, SmarTech’s comprehensive and customizable data offerings allow AM industry stakeholders to stay informed on shipments and revenues from all segments of the market with breakdowns by type of process, end user industry, materials types and country/region. Data is collected through an ongoing interview program with industry insiders as well as through an analysis of public company financials.

The “AM Market Data Service” provides quarterly data sets along with additional consulting if needed to provide information customized to the needs of clients as well as more granular information than is available in the standard offerings. While SmarTech’s data service is designed as an annual subscription service (delivered quarterly), the data reports are also available individually.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5c275c8-3404-499c-b645-f26e6b941a95

About SmarTech Analysis
SmarTech is the leading industry analyst firm in the AM industry and publishes reports analyzing emerging opportunities in the AM space worldwide. It is also the joint organizer – with 3Dprint.com – of the prestigious Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) conference and exhibition, Feb 9-10, 2021 (https://additivemanufacturingstrategies.com).

For more details about SmarTech’s AM Market Data Service:
Contact [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.