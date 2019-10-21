SmartFinancial Announces Earnings with Third Quarter 2019 Net Income of $6.0 million

Performance Highlights for Third Quarter of 2019

• Return on average assets of 1.01% and net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) of 1.02%

• Asset quality remains outstanding with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.20%

• Loan growth of $31.8 million, or 6.9% annualized

• Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) per share of $16.37, a 13.8% year-over-year increase

• Noninterest-bearing demand deposit growth of 8.7% annualized

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SmartFinancial, Inc. (“SmartFinancial”; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $6.0 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018. Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains, and merger related and restructuring expenses, totaled $6.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $5.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2018.

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “This was another very solid quarter for our company, as we are starting to see the positive results of our recent integration initiatives. Our continued focus on organic growth and cost savings are allowing us to drive stronger profitability, which has positioned us well for the future.”

SmartFinancial’s Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “The consistency we are beginning to show in our financial metrics is very exciting, as our team continues to execute on our strategy while maintaining a keen focus on growing our shareholder value.”

Third Quarter 2019 compared to Second Quarter 2019

Net income totaled $6.0 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $3.1 million, compared to $9.1 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to a $6.4 million fee received in the second quarter of 2019 in connection with the merger termination with Entegra Financial Corp. Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) totaled $6.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $5.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, in the previous quarter.

Net interest income increased $338 thousand to $21.1 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $20.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.91% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 3.94% for the second quarter of 2019. The tax equivalent average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.05% for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease from 5.17% for the second quarter of 2019. The yield on interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 1.47% for the third quarter of 2019 from 1.54% for the second quarter of 2019.

The yield on average loans was 5.48% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 5.53% for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in yield on average loans was primarily due to the impact from two Federal rate decreases which effected the repricing of variable rate loans and new loan production. During the third quarter of 2019, lower discount accretion was recorded on acquired loans (26 basis points in the third quarter of 2019 versus 30 basis points in the second quarter of 2019) being offset by increased loan fees (20 basis points in the third quarter of 2019 versus 16 basis points in the second quarter of 2019). For the third quarter of 2019, the yield on average loans, excluding accretion, was 5.22%, a decrease of one basis point from the second quarter of 2019.

The cost of average interest-bearing deposits decreased to 1.37% for the third quarter of 2019 from 1.42% for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was driven primarily by the reduction in money market and savings rates of 21 basis points, offset partially by an eight basis point increase in time deposit rates.

Provision for loan losses was $724 thousand in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $393 thousand in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in provision was primarily due to higher organic loan growth and an increase in specific reserves. The allowance for loan losses was $9.8 million, or 0.53% of total loans, as of September 30, 2019, compared to $9.1 million, or 0.50% of total loans, as of June 30, 2019.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.17% as of September 30, 2019, an increase of two basis points from the 0.15% reported in the second quarter of 2019. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and other real estate owned) as a percentage of total assets was 0.20% as of September 30, 2019 as compared to 0.19% at June 30, 2019.

Noninterest income decreased by $6.2 million to $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 primarily due to the $6.4 million merger termination fee received in the second quarter of 2019, and was offset by increases in mortgage banking of $126 thousand and service charges on deposit accounts of $60 thousand. Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) to average assets (excluding the $6.4 million merger termination fee) of 0.37% for the third quarter of 2019 increased from 0.35% in the second quarter of 2019.

Noninterest expense decreased by $2.1 million to $14.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $16.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease is primarily due to the reduction of merger-related and restructuring expenses of $1.7 million. Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP, excludes merger-related and restructuring expenses) decreased by $378 thousand to $14.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $15.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to a credit recognized during the third quarter of 2019 from the FDIC as a result of the FDIC Deposit Insurance exceeding 1.38% of insured deposits at June 30, 2019, as such, no FDIC insurance expense was recognized during the third quarter of 2019. Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) to average assets was 2.47% for the third quarter of 2019 which is a decrease from 2.57% in the second quarter of 2019.

Under FDIC regulations, banks having consolidated assets below $10 billion paid a refundable assessment into the FDIC insurance fund over a nine quarter period beginning with the third quarter of 2016. That assessment was to be credited back to the institution if and when the deposit insurance fund (“DIF”) exceeded 1.38% of insured deposits, which occurred with the June 30, 2019 computation. Additionally, if the DIF remains above 1.38% of insured deposits assessment at December 31, 2019, an additional credit will be applied to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Income tax expense was $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease of $1.0 million in income tax expense, was primarily due to the $6.4 million termination fee recognized in the second quarter of 2019. The overall effective tax rate was 24.6% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 24.1% in the second quarter of 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 compared to Third Quarter 2018

Net income increased by $1.7 million to $6.0 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $4.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018 primarily due to the operating effects of the Tennessee Bancshares, Inc. and Foothills Bancorp, Inc. acquisitions which were completed in the second and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) totaled $6.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $5.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018.

Net interest income increased $2.2 million to $21.1 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $18.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.91% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 4.11% for the third quarter of 2018. The tax equivalent average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.05% for the third quarter of 2019 increasing slightly from 5.03% for the third quarter of 2018, while the yield on interest bearing liabilities increased to 1.47% for the third quarter of 2019 from 1.15% for the third quarter of 2018.

The yield on average loans was 5.48% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 5.43% for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in yield on average loans was primarily due to increases in yields on average loans of 10 basis points, offset by lower discount accretion on acquired loans (26 basis points in the third quarter of 2019 versus 31 basis points in the third quarter of 2018). For the third quarters of 2019 and 2018, the yield on average loans, excluding accretion, was 5.22% and 5.12%, respectively.

The cost of average interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.37% for the third quarter of 2019 from 1.11% for the third quarter of 2018. Deposit rates remain elevated at the end of the third quarter of 2019 due to a higher interest rate environment in 2019 and continued competition for deposits.

Provision for loan losses was $724 thousand in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $302 thousand in the third quarter of 2018. The increase in provision was primarily due to higher organic loan growth and an increase in specific reserves during the third quarter of 2019 when compared to the third quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $9.8 million, or 0.53% of total loans, as of September 30, 2019, compared to $7.2 million, or 0.45% of total loans, as of September 30, 2018.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.17% as of September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and other real estate owned) as a percentage of total assets was 0.20% as of September 30, 2019, compared to 0.34% as of September 30, 2018.

Noninterest income increased by $365 thousand to $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2018 primarily due to increases in deposit services charges of $143 thousand, increases in mortgage banking of $25 thousand and wealth revenue of $135 thousand. Noninterest income to average assets of 0.37% for the third quarter of 2019 increased from 0.36% in the third quarter of 2018.

Noninterest expense was $14.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $14.8 million for the third quarter of 2018, remaining flat for compared periods. Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP, excludes merger-related and restructuring expenses of $73 thousand for third quarter of 2019 and $838 thousand for third quarter of 2018) increased by $0.7 million to $14.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $13.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily due to increases in personnel expense, as the second and third quarters of 2019 began to show the full effects of acquisitions completed during the prior reporting periods. Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP, excludes merger-related and restructuring expenses) to average assets of 2.47% for the third quarter of 2019 decreased from 2.73% in the third quarter of 2018.

Income tax expense was $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. The overall effective tax rate was 24.6% for the third quarter of 2019 compared 23.2% for the third quarter of 2018.

Certain captions and amounts in the prior periods presented were reclassified to conform to the current presentation. Such reclassifications had no effect on net income or shareholders’ equity.

Conference Call Information

SmartFinancial will issue its earnings release for the third quarter of 2019 on Monday, October 21, 2019, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (888) 317-6003 or (412) 317-6061 and enter the confirmation number, 0242522. A replay of the conference call will be available through October 22, 2020, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10135243. Conference call materials (earnings release & conference call presentation) will be published on the company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile , at 9:00 am ET prior to the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with 29 branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this presentation include Non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) net operating earnings, (ii) net operating return on average assets, (iii) net operating return on average shareholder equity, (iv) return on average tangible common equity, (v) net operating return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating efficiency ratio; (vii) tangible common equity; (viii) average tangible common equity; (ix) operating noninterest income; (x) operating noninterest expenses; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company’s performance. Net operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses, merger termination fee, merger related and restructuring expenses, the effect of the December, 2017 tax law change on deferred tax assets, tax benefit from director options previously exercised, and the income tax effect of adjustments. Net operating return on average equity is the annualized net operating earnings divided by average assets. Net operating return on average equity is the annualized net operating earnings divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity. Net operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net operating earnings divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Tangible common equity and average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. Operating noninterest income excludes the merger termination fee. Operating noninterest excludes merger-related and restructuring cost. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors’ ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. These statements are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) the risk of litigation related to the termination of our agreement and plan of merger with Entegra Financial Corp. (the “Entegra Merger Agreement”) or the abandonment of the transactions that were contemplated by the Entegra Merger Agreement; (2) reputational risk resulting from the termination of the Entegra Merger Agreement; (3) potential changes to, or the risk that we may not be able to execute on, our business strategy as a result of the termination of the Entegra Merger Agreement; (4) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (5) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (6) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (7) changes in management’s plans for the future; (8) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas; (9) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (10) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (11) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (12) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; and (13) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information – (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share and per share data) As of and for The Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 1.01 % 1.56 % 0.84 % 1.17 % 0.85 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 7.80 % 12.34 % 6.71 % 9.44 % 6.86 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)¹ 10.52 % 16.78 % 9.26 % 13.09 % 9.45 % Noninterest income / average assets 0.37 % 1.44 % 0.30 % 0.31 % 0.36 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.48 % 2.88 % 2.77 % 2.84 % 2.90 % Efficiency ratio 63.03 % 57.53 % 68.65 % 67.71 % 71.33 % Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)¹ 1.02 % 0.96 % 0.98 % 1.07 % 0.98 % Net operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP)¹ 7.87 % 7.58 % 7.81 % 8.65 % 7.88 % Net operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)¹ 10.61 % 10.31 % 10.79 % 12.00 % 10.84 % Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)¹ 62.42 % 65.56 % 64.25 % 61.72 % 67.17 % Selected Interest Rates and Yields: Yield on loans 5.48 % 5.53 % 5.62 % 5.81 % 5.43 % Yield on earning assets, FTE 5.05 % 5.17 % 5.25 % 5.36 % 5.03 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.37 % 1.42 % 1.32 % 1.21 % 1.11 % Cost of total deposits 1.13 % 1.18 % 1.10 % 1.00 % 0.91 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.47 % 1.54 % 1.45 % 1.33 % 1.15 % Net interest margin, FTE 3.91 % 3.94 % 4.10 % 4.28 % 4.11 % Per Common Share: Net income, basic $ 0.43 $ 0.65 $ 0.34 $ 0.48 $ 0.34 Net income, diluted 0.42 0.65 0.34 0.47 0.34 Net operating earnings, basic (Non-GAAP)¹ 0.43 0.40 0.40 0.44 0.39 Net operating earnings, diluted (Non-GAAP)¹ 0.43 0.40 0.39 0.43 0.39 Book value 21.93 21.47 20.82 20.31 19.74 Tangible book value (Non-GAAP)¹ 16.37 15.86 15.18 14.64 14.38 Common shares outstanding 13,957,973 13,953,209 13,951,590 13,933,504 12,750,272 ¹See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information – (unaudited) (In thousands) As of and for The Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Composition of Loans: Commercial real estate owner occupied $ 422,363 $ 415,502 $ 416,152 $ 372,030 $ 364,164 non-owner occupied 468,099 464,160 472,790 487,997 401,922 Commercial real estate, total 890,462 879,662 888,942 860,027 766,086 Commercial & industrial 341,207 334,258 341,471 308,254 289,784 Construction & land development 219,751 204,731 187,009 187,895 165,906 Consumer real estate 405,531 406,357 410,981 407,254 350,422 Consumer and other 10,796 11,981 12,166 13,809 12,996 Total loans $ 1,867,747 $ 1,836,989 $ 1,840,569 $ 1,777,239 $ 1,585,194 Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data: Nonperforming loans $ 3,166 $ 2,838 $ 2,282 $ 3,280 $ 2,686 Other real estate owned 1,561 1,814 2,066 2,495 4,230 Total nonperforming assets $ 4,727 $ 4,652 $ 4,348 $ 5,775 $ 6,916 Restructured loans not included in nonperforming loans $ 61 $ 62 $ 62 $ 116 $ 693 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.01 % — % 0.08 % 0.04 % 0.06 % Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.53 % 0.50 % 0.47 % 0.47 % 0.45 % Nonperforming loans to total loans, gross 0.17 % 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.18 % 0.17 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.18 % 0.25 % 0.34 % Purchase accounting discount balance $ 16,784 $ 18,571 $ 19,954 $ 21,528 $ 19,500 Accretion income on acquired loans 1,246 1,374 1,717 2,343 1,208 Capital Ratios: Equity to Assets 12.80 % 12.53 % 12.34 % 12.44 % 12.27 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)3 9.88 % 9.57 % 9.31 % 9.29 % 9.25 % SmartFinancial, Inc.1 Tier 1 leverage 10.02 % 9.92 % 9.29 % 9.47 % 9.26 % Common equity Tier 1 11.54 % 11.21 % 10.61 % 10.81 % 10.88 % Tier 1 capital 11.54 % 11.21 % 10.61 % 10.81 % 10.88 % Total capital 13.98 % 13.65 % 13.01 % 13.29 % 13.57 % SmartBank Estimated2 Tier 1 leverage 11.23 % 10.92 % 10.96 % 11.17 % 10.55 % Common equity Tier 1 12.71 % 12.37 % 12.18 % 12.31 % 11.99 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.71 % 12.37 % 12.18 % 12.31 % 11.99 % Total risk-based capital 13.20 % 12.82 % 12.62 % 12.74 % 12.40 %

1All periods presented are estimated.

2 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.

3Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information – (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Ending Balances September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 170,934 $ 199,534 $ 132,994 $ 115,822 $ 130,104 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 171,507 174,114 198,273 201,688 173,039 Other investments 12,913 12,905 12,398 11,499 10,736 Loans held for sale 3,068 4,087 2,103 1,979 4,038 Loans 1,864,679 1,832,902 1,838,466 1,775,260 1,581,155 Less: Allowance for loan losses (9,792 ) (9,097 ) (8,704 ) (8,275 ) (7,156 ) Loans, net 1,854,887 1,823,805 1,829,762 1,766,985 1,573,999 Premises and equipment, net 58,386 56,589 56,583 56,012 51,138 Other real estate owned 1,561 1,814 2,066 2,495 4,230 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 77,534 78,348 78,690 79,034 68,254 Bank owned life insurance 24,796 24,695 24,540 24,381 22,088 Other assets 14,899 15,366 16,572 14,514 13,320 Total assets $ 2,390,485 $ 2,391,257 $ 2,353,981 $ 2,274,409 $ 2,050,946 Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 365,024 $ 357,220 $ 329,095 $ 319,861 $ 301,197 Interest-bearing demand 351,474 333,705 331,629 311,482 267,146 Money market and savings 634,934 648,132 698,431 641,945 570,172 Time deposits 646,641 673,243 635,175 648,676 568,796 Total deposits 1,998,073 2,012,300 1,994,330 1,921,964 1,707,311 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 4,368 8,219 7,070 11,756 16,786 FHLB & other borrowings 25,460 15,460 8,605 11,243 25,324 Subordinated debt 39,240 39,219 39,198 39,177 39,158 Other liabilities 17,304 16,448 14,297 7,258 10,725 Total liabilities 2,084,445 2,091,646 2,063,500 1,991,398 1,799,304 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 13,958 13,953 13,952 13,933 12,750 Additional paid-in capital 232,573 232,386 232,241 231,852 208,999 Retained earnings 59,806 53,843 44,722 39,991 33,559 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (297 ) (571 ) (434 ) (2,765 ) (3,666 ) Total shareholders’ equity 306,040 299,611 290,481 283,011 251,642 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity $ 2,390,485 $ 2,391,257 $ 2,353,981 $ 2,274,409 $ 2,050,946

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information – (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 25,515 $ 25,278 $ 24,975 $ 25,018 $ 21,571 Securities available-for-sale: Taxable 748 871 971 900 839 Tax-exempt 338 411 424 347 129 Federal funds sold and other earning assets 743 743 573 506 529 Total interest income 27,344 27,303 26,943 26,771 23,068 Interest expense: Deposits 5,605 5,788 5,251 4,680 3,969 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 5 6 8 9 11 FHLB advances and other borrowings 10 117 103 51 209 Subordinated debt 584 590 584 584 19 Total interest expense 6,204 6,501 5,946 5,324 4,208 Net interest income 21,140 20,802 20,997 21,447 18,860 Provision for loan losses 724 393 797 1,329 302 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 20,416 20,409 20,200 20,118 18,558 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 767 707 654 663 624 Gain on sale of securities, net 1 33 — 2 — Mortgage banking 518 392 282 251 493 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 148 143 175 162 144 Merger termination fee — 6,400 — — — Other 762 741 587 602 570 Total noninterest income 2,196 8,416 1,698 1,680 1,831 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 9,072 8,984 8,398 7,871 7,934 Occupancy and equipment 1,635 1,658 1,640 1,610 1,638 FDIC insurance (credit) (219 ) 180 179 209 158 Other real estate and loan related expense 335 242 490 738 578 Advertising and marketing 263 259 295 246 228 Data processing 273 577 615 372 407 Professional services 573 489 662 707 727 Amortization of intangibles 341 342 344 312 248 Software as service contracts 560 568 567 577 507 Merger related and restructuring expenses 73 1,796 923 1,322 838 Other 1,802 1,714 1,466 1,697 1,497 Total noninterest expense 14,708 16,809 15,579 15,661 14,760 Income before income taxes 7,904 12,016 6,319 6,137 5,629 Income tax expense 1,941 2,895 1,588 (307 ) 1,305 Net income $ 5,963 $ 9,121 $ 4,731 $ 6,444 $ 4,324 Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.65 $ 0.34 $ 0.48 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.65 $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 0.34 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 13,955,859 13,951,643 13,942,016 13,534,806 12,718,861 Diluted 14,053,432 14,046,500 14,018,163 13,616,616 12,817,556

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information – (unaudited) (In thousands) YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Assets: Loans $ 1,846,196 $ 25,515 5.48 % $ 1,832,639 $ 25,278 5.53 % $ 1,577,222 $ 21,573 5.43 % Taxable securities 118,955 748 2.49 % 136,859 871 2.55 % 141,750 839 2.35 % Tax-exempt securities 56,598 448 3.14 % 56,475 527 3.75 % 17,329 166 3.80 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 135,444 743 2.18 % 102,253 743 2.91 % 85,995 526 2.43 % Total interest-earning assets 2,157,193 27,454 5.05 % 2,128,226 27,419 5.17 % 1,822,296 23,104 5.03 % Noninterest-earning assets 191,940 215,010 198,215 Total assets $ 2,349,133 $ 2,343,236 $ 2,020,511 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 343,827 511 0.59 % $ 329,556 464 0.57 % $ 239,220 283 0.47 % Money market and savings deposits 637,290 1,829 1.14 % 673,502 2,272 1.35 % 615,334 1,595 1.03 % Time deposits 640,679 3,265 2.02 % 629,480 3,052 1.94 % 564,945 2,091 1.47 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,621,796 5,605 1.37 % 1,632,538 5,788 1.42 % 1,419,499 3,969 1.11 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 6,490 5 0.31 % 7,249 6 0.33 % 17,694 11 0.25 % Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 6,820 10 0.58 % 16,436 117 2.87 % 16,415 209 5.05 % Subordinated debt 39,226 584 5.91 % 39,205 590 6.03 % 1,304 19 5.78 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,674,332 6,204 1.47 % 1,695,428 6,501 1.54 % 1,454,912 4,208 1.15 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 353,315 336,871 307,007 Other liabilities 18,286 14,367 8,529 Total liabilities 2,045,933 2,046,666 1,770,448 Stockholders’ equity 303,200 296,570 250,063 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,349,133 $ 2,343,236 $ 2,020,511 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 21,250 $ 20,918 $ 18,896 Interest rate spread 3.58 % 3.63 % 3.88 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.91 % 3.94 % 4.11 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 128.84 % 125.53 % 125.25 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 12.91 % 12.66 % 12.38 %

1 Taxable equivalent

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information – (unaudited) (In thousands) NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31 December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Operating Earnings: Net income (GAAP) $ 5,963 $ 9,121 $ 4,731 $ 6,444 $ 4,324 Securities (gains) losses (1 ) (33 ) — (2 ) — Merger termination fee — (6,400 ) — — — Merger related and restructuring expenses 73 1,796 923 1,322 838 Tax benefit from director options previously exercised — — — (1,600 ) — Income tax effect of adjustments (19 ) 1,119 (145 ) (257 ) (196 ) Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 6,016 $ 5,603 $ 5,509 $ 5,907 $ 4,966 Net operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.44 $ 0.39 Diluted 0.43 0.40 0.39 0.43 0.39 Operating Noninterest Income: Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 2,196 $ 8,416 $ 1,698 $ 1,680 $ 1,831 Merger termination fee — (6,400 ) — — — Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) $ 2,196 $ 2,016 $ 1,698 $ 1,680 $ 1,831 Operating Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 14,708 $ 16,809 $ 15,579 $ 15,661 $ 14,760 Merger related and restructuring expenses (73 ) (1,796 ) (923 ) (1,322 ) (838 ) Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 14,635 $ 15,013 $ 14,656 $ 14,339 $ 13,922 Non-GAAP Return Ratios: Net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)1 1.02 % 0.96 % 0.98 % 1.07 % 0.98 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)2 10.52 % 16.78 % 9.26 % 13.09 % 9.45 % Net operating return on average shareholder equity (Non-GAAP)3 7.87 % 7.58 % 7.81 % 8.65 % 7.88 % Net operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)4 10.61 % 10.31 % 10.79 % 12.00 % 10.84 % Operating Efficiency Ratio: Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 63.03 % 57.53 % 68.65 % 67.71 % 71.33 % Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields (0.37 )% (0.50 )% (0.49 )% (0.45 )% (0.18 )% Adjustment for securities gains (losses) — % 0.14 % — % 0.01 % — % Adjustment for merger related income and costs (0.24 )% 8.39 % (3.91 )% (5.55 )% (3.98 )% Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 62.42 % 65.56 % 64.25 % 61.72 % 67.17 % 1 Net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets. 2 Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). 3 Net operating return on average equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity. 4 Net operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).