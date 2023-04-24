Highlights for the First Quarter of 2023

Operating earnings 1 of $11.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share

Operating earnings 1 increase of 34% compared to the same prior year quarter

Deposit growth of $152.4 million – 15% annualized quarter-over-quarter

Net organic loan and lease growth of $53.0 million – 7% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase 2

Credit quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.11%

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SmartFinancial, Inc. (“SmartFinancial” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $11.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $8.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022, and compared to prior quarter net income of $13.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share. Operating earnings1, which excludes securities gains and merger related and restructuring expenses, net of tax adjustments, totaled $11.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $8.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2022, and compared to $12.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “I am extremely pleased with our start to 2023, especially considering the volatile banking environment we experienced during the quarter. The stability of our balance sheet and solid earnings performance through such an unpredictable period not only reaffirmed the strength of our company, but also the fortitude of our associates. The loyalty of our client base has been outstanding as demonstrated by our quarterly deposit growth. We look forward to showing that same loyalty back to our clients as we continue to support their future financial needs.”

SmartFinancial’s Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “We could not be prouder of the grit and determination our associates showed this quarter. The company’s solid performance would not have been possible without management’s steady stewardship and our associates’ calm handling of client relationships. Our continued balance sheet growth with no wholesale fundings or borrowings is a tremendous testament to our effective client focused business model and the professionals in this organization.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $36.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $37.6 million for the prior quarter. Average earning assets totaled $4.43 billion, an increase of $156.8 million from the prior quarter. The increase in average earnings assets was primarily driven by an increase average loans and leases of $108.0 million and average interest-earning cash of $55.3 million. Partially offsetting the increase in average earning assets was a decrease in average securities of $6.4 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $260.5 million from the prior quarter, attributable to an increase in average deposits of $261.9 million, offset by a decrease in average borrowings of $1.5 million.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.31% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.51% for the prior quarter. The tax equivalent net interest margin was negatively impacted by the continued rise in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities from rising Federal Reserve rates and increased pricing competition. The yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter was positively impacted by $1.4 million in deferred fees from the payoff of an acquired loan.

1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation

2 7% annualized organic loan growth based on Q1 ’23 net balance loan growth of $53 million divided by Q4 ’22 loans of $3.25 billion less a $24.6 million loan participation included in the Q4 ’22 loan balance that was subsequently removed on 1/1/23.

The cost of total deposits for the first quarter of 2023 was 1.56% compared to 0.85% in the prior quarter. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.12% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 1.27% for the prior quarter. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 2.05% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 1.18% for the prior quarter, an increase of 87 basis points, primarily attributable to both the impact of rising Federal Reserve rates and increased pricing competition.

The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Mar Dec Increase Selected Interest Rates and Yields 2023 2022 (Decrease) Yield on loans and leases 5.57 % 5.05 % 0.52 % Yield on earning assets, on a fully tax equivalent basis (FTE) 4.88 % 4.41 % 0.47 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.05 % 1.18 % 0.87 % Cost of total deposits 1.56 % 0.85 % 0.71 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.12 % 1.27 % 0.85 % Net interest margin, FTE 3.31 % 3.51 % (0.20 )%

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses and Credit Quality

At March 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $32.3 million. The allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases was 0.98% as of March 31, 2023, compared to 0.72% as of December 31, 2022. The increase of 26 basis points is primarily the result of the adoption of ASU No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit losses on Financial Instruments (“ASU 2016-13”). ASU 2016-13 requires an entity to utilize a new impairment model known as the current expected credit loss (“CECL”). ASU 2016-13 was adopted on January 1, 2023, and resulted in an increase of $8.7 million to the allowance for credit losses.

The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Mar Dec Provision for Loan and Lease Losses Rollforward 2023 2022 Change Beginning balance $ 23,334 $ 22,769 $ 565 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 8,655 – 8,655 Adjusted beginning balance 31,989 22,769 9,220 Charge-offs (315 ) (331 ) 16 Recoveries 55 108 (53 ) Net charge-offs (260 ) (223 ) (37 ) Provision 550 788 (238 ) Ending balance $ 32,279 $ 23,334 $ 8,945 Allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases, gross 0.98 % 0.72 % 0.26 %

Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.10% as of March 31, 2023, an increase of 1 basis point from the 0.09% reported in the fourth quarter of 2022. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans and leases, loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.11% as of March 31, 2023, as compared to 0.10% as of December 31, 2022.

The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Mar Dec Increase Credit Quality 2023 2022 (Decrease) Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 3,247 $ 2,808 $ 439 Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing – 143 (143 ) Total nonperforming loans and leases 3,247 2,951 296 Other real estate owned 1,708 1,436 272 Other repossessed assets 66 422 (356 ) Total nonperforming assets $ 5,021 $ 4,809 $ 212 Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.01 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.01 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $200 thousand to $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $7.1 million for the prior quarter. During the first quarter of 2023, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:

Decrease in other, primarily related to decreased fees from capital markets activity.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Mar Dec Increase Noninterest Income 2023 2022 (Decrease) Service charges on deposit accounts $ 1,445 $ 1,477 $ (32 ) Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net – 144 (144 ) Mortgage banking income 172 77 95 Investment services 1,005 958 47 Insurance commissions 1,259 1,233 26 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,383 1,328 55 Other 1,661 1,908 (247 ) Total noninterest income $ 6,925 $ 7,125 $ (200 )



Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $113 thousand to $27.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $27.4 million for the prior quarter. During the first quarter of 2023, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:

Increase in salaries and employee benefits as a result of higher employee taxes due to seasonality;

Increase in occupancy and equipment as a result of new branch facilities and relocation expenses;

Decrease in professional services, related to lower audit and consulting expenses; and

Decrease in other, related to lower operational cost and decreased fees related to capital markets activity.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Mar Dec Increase Noninterest Expense 2023 2022 (Decrease) Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,742 $ 16,384 $ 358 Occupancy and equipment 3,208 3,015 193 FDIC insurance 541 650 (109 ) Other real estate and loan related expenses 572 517 55 Advertising and marketing 355 308 47 Data processing and technology 2,163 2,097 66 Professional services 807 981 (174 ) Amortization of intangibles 659 688 (29 ) Merger related and restructuring expenses – (45 ) 45 Other 2,482 2,821 (339 ) Total noninterest expense $ 27,529 $ 27,416 $ 113



Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $201 thousand, compared to $3.5 million for the prior quarter.

The effective tax rate was 22.44% for the first quarter of 2023 and 21.35% for the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at March 31, 2023 were $4.77 billion compared to $4.64 billion at December 31, 2022. The $132.3 million increase is primarily attributable to increases in securities of $75.4 million, cash and cash equivalents of $40.5 million and loans and leases of $28.2 million. Asset increases were offset by an increase in the allowance for credit losses of $8.9 million, primarily for the one-time adjustment of $8.7 million related to the adoption of ASU 2016-13 on January 1, 2023.

Total liabilities increased to $4.33 billion at March 31, 2023 from $4.21 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase of $121.4 million was primarily from organic deposit growth of $152.4 million, offset by a decrease in borrowings of $25.3 million and other liabilities of $5.8 million, related to a decrease in loan related swaps. The decrease in other liabilities was offset by $3.1 million in additional reserve for unfunded lending commitments related to the adoption of ASU 2016-13.

Shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2023 totaled $443.4 million, an increase of $10.9 million, from December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily driven by net income of $11.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and the positive change in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) of $6.7 million, offset by the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-13 on January 1, 2023, of $6.6 million (net of taxes), and dividends paid of $1.4 million. Tangible book value per share2 was $19.66 at March 31, 2023, compared to $19.09 at December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity1 as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 7.17% at March 31, 2023, compared with 7.13% at December 31, 2022.

1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation

The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Mar Dec Increase Selected Balance Sheet Information 2023 2022 (Decrease) Total assets $ 4,769,805 $ 4,637,498 $ 132,307 Total liabilities 4,326,406 4,205,046 121,360 Total equity 443,399 432,452 10,947 Securities 845,194 769,842 75,352 Loans and leases 3,281,787 3,253,627 28,160 Deposits 4,229,546 4,077,100 152,446 Borrowings 16,546 41,860 (25,314 )

Conference Call Information

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information – (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Ending Balances Mar Dec Sep Jun Mar 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 306,934 $ 266,424 $ 543,029 $ 654,945 $ 763,968 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 560,418 483,893 519,723 524,864 540,483 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 284,776 285,949 287,104 288,363 289,532 Other investments 14,059 15,530 15,528 16,569 16,499 Loans held for sale 3,324 1,752 2,742 1,707 5,894 Loans and leases 3,281,787 3,253,627 3,099,116 2,994,074 2,806,026 Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses (32,279 ) (23,334 ) (22,769 ) (21,938 ) (20,078 ) Loans and leases, net 3,249,508 3,230,293 3,076,347 2,972,136 2,785,948 Premises and equipment, net 92,190 92,511 91,944 89,950 84,793 Other real estate owned 1,708 1,436 1,226 1,612 1,612 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 109,114 109,772 110,460 104,582 105,215 Bank owned life insurance 81,938 81,470 81,001 80,537 80,074 Other assets 65,836 68,468 67,807 52,848 44,561 Total assets $ 4,769,805 $ 4,637,498 $ 4,796,911 $ 4,788,113 $ 4,718,579 Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 989,753 $ 1,072,449 $ 1,186,209 $ 1,162,843 $ 1,093,933 Interest-bearing demand 989,738 965,911 962,901 999,893 975,272 Money market and savings 1,761,847 1,583,481 1,663,355 1,607,714 1,573,101 Time deposits 488,208 455,259 467,944 511,182 549,047 Total deposits 4,229,546 4,077,100 4,280,409 4,281,632 4,191,353 Borrowings 16,546 41,860 18,423 12,549 36,713 Subordinated debt 42,036 42,015 41,994 41,973 41,952 Other liabilities 38,278 44,071 41,374 31,532 28,519 Total liabilities 4,326,406 4,205,046 4,382,200 4,367,686 4,298,537 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 17,004 16,901 16,888 16,898 16,893 Additional paid-in capital 294,930 294,330 293,907 293,815 293,376 Retained earnings 160,085 156,545 144,723 134,362 125,329 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (28,620 ) (35,324 ) (40,807 ) (24,648 ) (15,556 ) Total shareholders’ equity 443,399 432,452 414,711 420,427 420,042 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity $ 4,769,805 $ 4,637,498 $ 4,796,911 $ 4,788,113 $ 4,718,579





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information – (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Mar Dec Sep Jun Mar 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 44,728 $ 40,082 $ 35,127 $ 31,530 $ 29,643 Investment securities: Taxable 3,651 3,337 3,135 2,908 2,418 Tax-exempt 353 797 561 441 368 Federal funds sold and other earning assets 4,446 3,098 3,474 1,430 486 Total interest income 53,178 47,314 42,297 36,309 32,915 Interest expense: Deposits 16,346 8,844 4,866 2,504 2,014 Borrowings 224 232 97 117 157 Subordinated debt 626 626 626 626 626 Total interest expense 17,196 9,702 5,589 3,247 2,797 Net interest income 35,982 37,612 36,708 33,062 30,118 Provision for loan and lease losses 550 788 974 1,250 1,006 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 35,432 36,824 35,734 31,812 29,112 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,445 1,477 1,611 1,446 1,319 Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net — 144 — — — Mortgage banking 172 77 170 471 834 Investment services 1,005 958 1,051 1,065 1,070 Insurance commissions 1,259 1,233 864 598 901 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,383 1,328 1,356 1,467 1,284 Other 1,661 1,908 1,198 2,182 1,703 Total noninterest income 6,925 7,125 6,250 7,229 7,111 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 16,742 16,384 16,317 15,673 15,046 Occupancy and equipment 3,208 3,015 3,167 2,793 3,059 FDIC insurance 541 650 705 676 641 Other real estate and loan related expense 572 517 565 636 729 Advertising and marketing 355 308 288 327 369 Data processing and technology 2,163 2,097 1,872 1,728 1,586 Professional services 807 981 822 745 1,242 Amortization of intangibles 659 688 650 633 637 Merger related and restructuring expenses — (45 ) 87 81 439 Other 2,482 2,821 2,757 2,634 1,970 Total noninterest expense 27,529 27,416 27,230 25,926 25,718 Income before income taxes 14,828 16,533 14,754 13,115 10,505 Income tax expense 3,328 3,529 3,211 2,900 2,246 Net income $ 11,500 $ 13,004 $ 11,543 $ 10,215 $ 8,259 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.78 $ 0.69 $ 0.61 $ 0.49 Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.77 $ 0.68 $ 0.61 $ 0.49 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,791,406 16,758,706 16,749,255 16,734,930 16,718,371 Diluted 16,896,494 16,884,253 16,872,022 16,867,774 16,858,288





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information – (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Assets: Loans and leases, including fees1 $ 3,258,452 $ 44,728 5.57 % $ 3,150,493 $ 40,082 5.05 % $ 2,728,096 $ 29,643 4.41 % Taxable securities 723,540 3,651 2.05 % 701,787 3,337 1.89 % 612,980 2,418 1.60 % Tax-exempt securities2 65,547 447 2.77 % 93,721 958 4.06 % 105,516 533 2.05 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 378,253 4,446 4.77 % 322,970 3,098 3.81 % 775,834 486 0.25 % Total interest-earning assets 4,425,792 53,272 4.88 % 4,268,971 47,475 4.41 % 4,222,426 33,080 3.18 % Noninterest-earning assets 359,996 372,864 381,807 Total assets $ 4,785,788 $ 4,641,835 $ 4,604,233 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 944,132 4,227 1.82 % $ 924,320 3,141 1.35 % $ 921,835 446 0.20 % Money market and savings deposits 1,820,455 10,381 2.31 % 1,587,688 4,855 1.21 % 1,523,188 859 0.23 % Time deposits 469,361 1,738 1.50 % 459,996 848 0.73 % 561,207 709 0.51 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,233,948 16,346 2.05 % 2,972,004 8,844 1.18 % 3,006,230 2,014 0.27 % Borrowings 16,858 224 5.39 % 18,309 232 5.03 % 69,769 157 0.91 % Subordinated debt 42,022 626 6.04 % 42,002 626 5.90 % 41,938 626 6.05 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,292,828 17,196 2.12 % 3,032,315 9,702 1.27 % 3,117,937 2,797 0.36 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,015,670 1,146,374 1,028,298 Other liabilities 44,908 43,109 30,053 Total liabilities 4,353,406 4,221,798 4,176,288 Shareholders’ equity 432,382 420,037 427,945 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,785,788 $ 4,641,835 $ 4,604,233 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 36,076 $ 37,773 $ 30,283 Interest rate spread 2.76 % 3.14 % 2.82 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.31 % 3.51 % 2.91 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.41 % 140.78 % 135.42 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 9.03 % 9.05 % 9.29 %

1 Includes average balance of $3.1 million, $3.3 million, and $54.0 million in PPP loans for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

2 Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis include $94 thousand, $161 thousand, and $165 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information – (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

As of and for The Three Months Ended Mar Dec Sep Jun Mar 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Composition of Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate: owner occupied $ 764,166 $ 765,041 $ 714,734 $ 684,250 $ 612,675 non-owner occupied 871,368 862,720 822,317 850,338 863,181 Commercial real estate, total 1,635,534 1,627,761 1,537,051 1,534,588 1,475,856 Commercial & industrial 571,153 551,867 514,280 483,588 461,153 Construction & land development 386,253 402,501 405,007 364,368 314,654 Consumer real estate 606,343 587,977 562,408 533,582 483,229 Leases 67,701 67,427 64,798 63,264 59,892 Consumer and other 14,803 16,094 15,572 14,684 11,242 Total loans and leases $ 3,281,787 $ 3,253,627 $ 3,099,116 $ 2,994,074 $ 2,806,026 Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data: Nonperforming loans and leases $ 3,247 $ 2,951 $ 3,379 $ 3,413 $ 3,342 Other real estate owned 1,708 1,436 1,226 1,612 1,612 Other repossessed assets 66 422 — 17 27 Total nonperforming assets $ 5,021 $ 4,809 $ 4,605 $ 5,042 $ 4,981 Restructured loans and leases not included in nonperforming loans and leases $ 97 $ 101 $ 108 $ 678 $ 625 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.02 % (0.09 )% 0.04 % Allowance for loan and leases losses to loans and leases 0.98 % 0.72 % 0.73 % 0.73 % 0.72 % Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.12 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.11 % Acquired loan and lease fair value discount balance $ — $ 13,128 $ 14,465 $ 14,737 $ 14,913 Accretion income on acquired loans and leases — 1,396 148 225 389 PPP net fees deferred balance 114 122 140 301 972 PPP net fees recognized 8 17 163 669 1,066 Capital Ratios: Equity to Assets 9.30 % 9.33 % 8.65 % 8.78 % 8.90 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1 7.17 % 7.13 % 6.49 % 6.74 % 6.82 % SmartFinancial, Inc.2 Tier 1 leverage 7.91 % 7.95 % 7.40 % 7.48 % 7.41 % Common equity Tier 1 9.91 % 9.65 % 9.65 % 9.95 % 10.30 % Tier 1 capital 9.91 % 9.65 % 9.65 % 9.95 % 10.30 % Total capital 11.73 % 11.40 % 11.44 % 11.80 % 12.22 % SmartBank Estimated3 Tier 1 leverage 8.87 % 8.90 % 8.27 % 8.33 % 8.24 % Common equity Tier 1 11.12 % 10.82 % 10.78 % 11.08 % 11.46 % Tier 1 capital 11.12 % 10.82 % 10.78 % 11.08 % 11.46 % Total capital 11.81 % 11.44 % 11.41 % 11.72 % 12.08 %

1Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.

2All periods presented are estimated.

3 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information – (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

As of and for The Three Months Ended Mar Dec Sep Jun Mar 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.97 % 1.11 % 0.95 % 0.87 % 0.73 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 10.79 % 12.28 % 10.77 % 9.76 % 7.83 % Return on average tangible common equity¹ 14.45 % 16.65 % 14.36 % 13.02 % 10.39 % Noninterest income / average assets 0.59 % 0.61 % 0.52 % 0.62 % 0.63 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.33 % 2.34 % 2.25 % 2.21 % 2.27 % Efficiency ratio 64.16 % 61.28 % 63.39 % 64.35 % 69.08 % Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Operating return on average assets1 0.97 % 1.10 % 0.96 % 0.88 % 0.76 % Operating PTPP return on average assets1 1.30 % 1.46 % 1.30 % 1.23 % 1.05 % Operating return on average shareholders’ equity1 10.79 % 12.15 % 10.83 % 9.82 % 8.14 % Operating return on average tangible common equity1 14.45 % 16.47 % 14.44 % 13.09 % 10.80 % Operating efficiency ratio1 64.02 % 61.36 % 62.93 % 63.88 % 67.60 % Operating noninterest income / average assets1 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.52 % 0.62 % 0.63 % Operating noninterest expense / average assets1 2.33 % 2.35 % 2.24 % 2.21 % 2.23 % Selected Interest Rates and Yields: Yield on loans and leases 5.57 % 5.05 % 4.59 % 4.40 % 4.41 % Yield on earning assets, FTE 4.88 % 4.41 % 3.79 % 3.39 % 3.18 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.05 % 1.18 % 0.62 % 0.33 % 0.27 % Cost of total deposits 1.56 % 0.85 % 0.45 % 0.24 % 0.20 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.12 % 1.27 % 0.70 % 0.42 % 0.36 % Net interest margin, FTE 3.31 % 3.51 % 3.29 % 3.08 % 2.91 % Per Common Share: Net income, basic $ 0.69 $ 0.78 $ 0.69 $ 0.61 $ 0.49 Net income, diluted 0.68 0.77 0.68 0.61 0.49 Operating earnings, basic¹ 0.69 0.77 0.69 0.61 0.51 Operating earnings, diluted¹ 0.68 0.76 0.69 0.61 0.51 Book value 26.08 25.59 24.56 24.88 24.86 Tangible book value¹ 19.66 19.09 18.02 18.69 18.64 Common shares outstanding 17,004,092 16,900,805 16,887,555 16,898,405 16,893,282

¹Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information – (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Three Months Ended Mar Dec Sep Jun Mar 2023 2022 2022 2022 2021 Operating Earnings: Net income (GAAP) $ 11,500 $ 13,004 $ 11,543 $ 10,215 $ 8,259 Noninterest income: Securities gains (losses), net — (144 ) — — — Noninterest expenses: Merger related and restructuring expenses — (45 ) 87 81 439 Income taxes: Income tax effect of adjustments — 49 (22 ) (21 ) (113 ) Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 11,500 $ 12,864 $ 11,608 $ 10,275 $ 8,585 Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.77 $ 0.69 $ 0.61 $ 0.51 Diluted 0.68 0.76 0.69 0.61 0.51 Operating Noninterest Income: Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 6,925 $ 7,125 $ 6,250 $ 7,229 $ 7,111 Securities gains (losses), net — (144 ) — — — Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) $ 6,925 $ 6,981 $ 6,250 $ 7,229 $ 7,111 Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)/average assets1 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.52 % 0.62 % 0.63 % Operating Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 27,529 $ 27,416 $ 27,230 $ 25,926 $ 25,718 Merger related and restructuring expenses — 45 (87 ) (81 ) (439 ) Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 27,529 $ 27,461 $ 27,143 $ 25,845 $ 25,279 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)/average assets2 2.33 % 2.35 % 2.24 % 2.21 % 2.23 % Operating Pre-tax Pre-provision (“PTPP”) Earnings: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 35,982 $ 37,612 $ 36,708 $ 33,062 $ 30,118 Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) 6,925 6,981 6,250 7,229 7,111 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) (27,529 ) (27,461 ) (27,143 ) (25,845 ) (25,279 ) Operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 15,378 $ 17,132 $ 15,815 $ 14,446 $ 11,950 Non-GAAP Return Ratios: Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)3 0.97 % 1.10 % 0.96 % 0.88 % 0.76 % Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP)4 1.30 % 1.46 % 1.30 % 1.23 % 1.05 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)5 14.45 % 16.65 % 14.36 % 13.02 % 10.39 % Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP)6 10.79 % 12.15 % 10.83 % 9.82 % 8.14 % Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)7 14.45 % 16.47 % 14.44 % 13.09 % 10.80 % Operating Efficiency Ratio: Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 64.16 % 61.28 % 63.39 % 64.35 % 69.08 % Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields (0.14 )% (0.22 )% (0.25 )% (0.27 )% (0.31 )% Adjustment for securities gains (losses) — % (0.20 )% — % — % — % Adjustment for merger related income and costs — % 0.50 % (0.21 )% (0.20 )% (1.17 )% Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 64.02 % 61.36 % 62.93 % 63.88 % 67.60 %

1Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.

2Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.

3Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.

4Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.

5Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).

6Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.

7Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information – (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Three Months Ended Mar Dec Sep Jun Mar 2023 2022 2022 2022 2021 Tangible Common Equity: Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 443,399 $ 432,452 $ 414,711 $ 420,427 $ 420,042 Less goodwill and other intangible assets 109,114 109,772 110,460 104,582 105,215 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 334,285 $ 322,680 $ 304,251 $ 315,845 $ 314,827 Average Tangible Common Equity: Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 432,382 $ 420,037 $ 425,365 $ 419,726 $ 427,945 Less average goodwill and other intangible assets 109,537 110,206 106,483 104,986 105,617 Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 322,845 $ 309,831 $ 318,882 $ 314,740 $ 322,328 Tangible Book Value per Common Share: Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 26.08 $ 25.59 $ 24.56 $ 24.88 $ 24.86 Adjustment due to goodwill and other intangible assets (6.42 ) (6.50 ) (6.54 ) (6.19 ) (6.23 ) Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)1 $ 19.66 $ 19.09 $ 18.02 $ 18.69 $ 18.64 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets: Total Assets $ 4,769,805 $ 4,637,498 $ 4,796,911 $ 4,788,113 $ 4,718,579 Less goodwill and other intangibles 109,114 109,772 110,460 104,582 105,215 Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP): $ 4,660,691 $ 4,527,726 $ 4,686,451 $ 4,683,531 $ 4,613,364 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 7.17 % 7.13 % 6.49 % 6.74 % 6.82 %

1Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) is computed by dividing total stockholder’s equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets by common shares outstanding.