Smartronix Announces FedRAMP Accelerator to Assist Agencies and Vendors with Achieving Authorizations Quickly

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company; Gartner Magic Quadrant recognized leader; and AWS Premier, Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP), and Google Premier Partner is pleased to announce the launch of the FedRAMP Accelerator Service. The service offers commercial software vendors, and government agencies who manage customized applications, an accelerated path to achieving compliance and the necessary authorizations to deliver their services to government organizations via the Cloud.

The FedRAMP Accelerator Service is offered as part of the Smartronix Cloud Assured™ platform, which provides digital transformation and expert cloud adoption and management solutions. Smartronix’ FedRAMP Accelerator Service provides customers with proven processes, pre-built templates, automated tooling, and automation to accelerate customer programs by preparing the system, implementing security controls, and generating the FedRAMP documentation to prepare it for the audits and authorization required to gain entry into the FedRAMP Market Place. This FedRAMP Accelerator saves time, reduces costs, and simplifies the authorization process.

Anthony Vultaggio, Smartronix CTO, says “we developed the FedRAMP Accelerator Service specifically to help customers clearly understand the process and give them a path to achieve FedRAMP authorization in a fraction of the time that it has traditionally taken.” Review https://www.smartronix.com/services/cloud-computing/fedramp-accelerator.html for more information about the program.

Smartronix was named a leader for the third time in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide. Read the complimentary Gartner report about Smartronix’ cloud services here: https://gartnermq.smartronix.com.

About Smartronix, LLC

Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company, designs, builds, manages, and secures the world’s mission-critical cloud solutions. We are the leading provider of next-generation multi-cloud platforms to highly regulated and security-first organizations. Smartronix provides world-class expertise in application migration, digital modernization, and solution automation; and has created an industry-leading FedRAMP-accredited Cloud Assured Managed Services (CAMS) and Managed Security Services solution. For more information, please visit https://www.smartronix.com/services/cloud-computing

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

For inquiries about this press release, please contact us at [email protected]

