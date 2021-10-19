Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Smartronix extends U.S. Southern Command support with a $986M MARLINS Task Order Award

Smartronix extends U.S. Southern Command support with a $986M MARLINS Task Order Award

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smartronix, LLC, a leader in Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR), next-generation cloud, and advanced engineering and Information Technology (IT) solutions, will continue as a prime contractor to U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) under the $986M Monitoring, Analysis, Reconnaissance, Logistics, Intelligence, and Network Services (MARLINS) Task Order. With this award, Smartronix has the opportunity to extend their support of USSOUTHCOM through 2026 (inclusive of exercised option periods) – providing over ten years of cumulative, continuous Counter Narcotics, Countering Transnational Organized Crime, C5ISR, intelligence collection, and analysis support.

MARLINS, like its predecessor USSOUTHCOM C4ISR, will be a complex, multi-tenant task order providing cutting edge ISR solutions through cloud enabled data analytics to USSOUTHCOM, other combatant commands, service components, along with members of the Intelligence Community.

“We are fully committed to our partnership with USSOUTHCOM and GSA FEDSIM and grateful to our employees that diligently support the USSOUTHCOM mission. We look forward to the continued delivery of transformational C5ISR solutions in support of this critical mission partner,” said Peter LaMontagne, Chief Executive Officer.

Hector Cuevas, President of the C5ISR business unit, commented, “USSOUTHCOM’s mission is to enhance our security and defend the U.S. homeland and our national interests. Our adversaries are incessantly creating new threats, so we must continually innovate to keep pace in support of USSOUTHCOM. Smartronix continually strives to identify emerging technological advances to accelerate and assure mission execution for our clients. This mission support is increasingly accomplished via cloud-based and data intensive approaches to the Tasking, Collection, Processing, Exploitation and Dissemination process.”

About Smartronix, LLC

Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company, is a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. Smartronix delivers mission assured solutions to the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000 and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our services, please visit https://www.smartronix.com.

For inquiries about this press release, please contact us at smartronixcommunications@smartronix.com.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.