Voters in Virginia’s 2nd congressional district have selected military veteran Missy Cotter Smasal to face off against Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., in November.

Like Kiggans, Smasal served in the U.S. Navy. Her campaign website states that she was a Surface Warfare Officer and deployed aboard the U.S.S. Trenton during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Smasal is an adjunct professor and small business owner who also runs the nonprofit Valor Run, which is aimed at honoring female ser

[Read Full story at source]