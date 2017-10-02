Breaking News
Home / Top News / SMASHFLY LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER RECRUITMENT MARKETING CERTIFICATION PROGRAM; 2K+ TALENT ACQUISITION PROFESSIONALS ENROLLED

SMASHFLY LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER RECRUITMENT MARKETING CERTIFICATION PROGRAM; 2K+ TALENT ACQUISITION PROFESSIONALS ENROLLED

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

CONCORD, Massachusetts, Oct. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

SmashFly Technologies, the leading Recruitment Marketing platform provider, today announced the new SmashFly Transform™ Academy Recruitment Marketing Certification, the industry’s first-ever education program designed for talent acquisition leaders in this quickly growing discipline. Graduates of the Transform Academy are certified in all aspects of Recruitment Marketing, including activating an employment brand, attracting, finding, and hiring the right-fit people, advanced candidate nurturing techniques and improving the candidate experience.

 

The SmashFly Transform Academy Recruitment Marketing Certification Program consists of nine virtual courses that cover a wide-range of Recruitment Marketing essentials such as bringing an employer brand to life, cultivating a brand persona, job marketing, using data to prove value, telling an employer’s brand story, Recruitment Marketing in the digital age and a master class focused on creating frameworks and planning.

 

Adrienne Sullivan, Global Employment Brand Manager, Thermo Fisher Scientific, said, “The Recruitment Marketing discipline has played a transformative role in the creation of an employer brand that reflects Thermo Fisher’s performance objectives and drives attention, engagement and retention of talent. There’s always something new to learn, which is why we’re so excited about the new SmashFly Transform Academy Recruitment Marketing Certification. It’s an incredibly valuable resource that will help us stay on the cutting edge of how to find, attract, hire and retain the right fit employees for our organization.”

 

Madeline Laurano, Co-Founder and Chief Research Officer of Aptitude Research Partners, said, “SmashFly’s Recruitment Marketing Certification Program couldn’t come at a better time. This educational opportunity is a wonderful thing for the market and something that will benefit any organization, of any size, in any industry. Recruitment Marketing education and development has always been lacking, but with SmashFly’s Certification Program, talent acquisition will become even more strategic.”

 

Tracey Parsons, Vice President, Recruitment Marketing Center of Excellence, SmashFly Technologies, said, “SmashFly sees a world where when people and organizations connect through an aligned purpose, they’re able to fuel endless potential ─ and talent leaders have the marketing, branding and content chops to wow the people they want to hire. We created the Transform Recruitment Marketing Certification as a vehicle to help them reach this goal while leveraging it as an incubator for fresh ideas and strategic decisions that will transform their career, organization and our industry.”

 

For more information on SmashFly Transform™ Academy and Recruitment Marketing certification visit: http://transformrecruitmentmarketing.com/academy/

 

About SmashFly Technologies

 

SmashFly’s Enterprise Recruitment Marketing Platform and Services proactively markets an employer brand and jobs through every recruiting channel using marketing automation technology and modern marketing practices. It empowers companies to attract the right people to their organization using the art and science of fit, enabling companies to generate leads and nurture relationships to hire faster and more cost-effectively. Learn more at http://go.smashfly.com and follow us on Twitter @SmashFly.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92a7bb43-51ab-41a5-8b30-e50073e7c548

CONTACT: Hadley Weinzierl
SmashFly Technologies
6173887965
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.