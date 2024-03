HOUSTON, TX, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – SMG Industries Inc. (“SMG” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: SMGI), a growth-oriented transportation services company specializing in the full-service logistics market, today announced its strategic decision to voluntarily deregister its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”).