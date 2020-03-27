Smile Direct Club Donates Medical-Grade Face Shields to The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto

Company’s 3D Printing Capacity Kicked into High Gear to Help Provide Much Needed Medical Supplies in the Face of the COVID-19 Pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SmileDirectClub , the industry pioneer and first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, has partnered with the SickKids Foundation in Toronto to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Hospital for Sick Children, the largest center dedicated to improving children’s health in Canada. SmileDirectClub today donated 250 face shields to doctors at the hospital in an effort to increase availability of much needed supplies and help the heroes working to protect children amid the coronavirus.

Following an announcement that it would open its 3D printing facility to produce PPE, SmileDirectClub is now able to print, assemble and ship at least 7,500 face shields per day and is ramping up production to supply more to Canada. Along with face shields, the company is also producing test kit swabs and a mask respirator. Hospital systems and health organizations in need can send inquiries and orders to [email protected] .

“We are grateful to corporate leaders such as SmileDirectClub for providing essential personal protective equipment to front-line staff during the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kevin Goldthorp, President and Chief Development Officer, SickKids Foundation. “Their generous support will help ensure that The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) continues to provide the best care possible for patients and their families during these unprecedented times.”

SmileDirectClub Chief Executive Officer David Katzman said, “We all have a responsibility to ‘help the helpers’ however possible, and never before has the need been greater for equipment that can keep people – especially medical personnel working tirelessly to combat this pandemic – safe and healthy. We are grateful to all of the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers on the frontlines of fighting this pandemic, and will continue making every effort to support them.”

About SmileDirectClub

