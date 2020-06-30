Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Smile Direct Club Holds Delta Dental Entities Accountable for Depriving Millions of its Insureds Affordable Dental Treatment

Smile Direct Club Holds Delta Dental Entities Accountable for Depriving Millions of its Insureds Affordable Dental Treatment

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Lawsuit filed in California and Illinois to hold insurer responsible for denying customers approved teledentistry benefits

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the first direct-to-consumer telehealth platform for teeth straightening, announced today it has filed lawsuits against Delta Dental Plans Association and Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation and Delta Dental of California. SmileDirectClub’s claims calls out the bad faith motivation by Delta Dental and their breach of responsibilities as an insurer to millions. With 60% of Americans not having access to health care and only 1% of the population being able to afford and access traditional orthodontic care, the importance of insurance providers not discriminating against a platform that expands access to care is paramount.

The claims allege that the Delta Dental entities have denied their customers teledentistry benefits allowed under their policies by systematically refusing to cover clear aligner therapy as prescribed by SmileDirectClub Affiliated Dentists using the SDC Teledentistry Platform.

“On behalf of consumers we filed this complaint to hold this insurer accountable for misleading its customers and for limiting their access to approved, affordable and effective dental care,” said Susan Greenspon Rammelt, Chief Legal Officer, EVP Business Affairs, SmileDirectClub. “While other major insurers and legislatures are taking steps to give consumers choice and access to telehealth; more important today than ever before, Delta Dental continues to deny claims from consumers who have paid for insurance coverage. Their actions are entirely contradictory to the growing need and demand for telehealth, especially amid a global pandemic where millions have relied upon remote, digital care.”

SmileDirectClub’s lawsuit filings detail Delta Dental’s scheme to preserve profits by depriving its insureds of affordable dental treatment, placing their bottom lines over the best interests of their insured and in contravention of the language of their own policies; which require coverage. Notably, Delta Dental is the only major insurance provider in the US refusing to provide this coverage for its insureds. Clear aligner therapy through SmileDirectClub’s teledentistry platform is covered by Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, Anthem Blue Cross, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and Empire BlueCross and BlueShield.

Greenspon Rammelt continued: “Teledentistry has taken on an even greater significance and has become even more widely accepted in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. It enhances access to healthcare while reducing the need for face-to-face interaction that could spread disease. To deny claims tied to treatment through teledentistry is not only wrongfully punishing the consumer, it is in direct opposition to the social distancing practices essential to mitigating overall health risks for the good of everyone.”

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists’ offices. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to our affordable, premium oral care product line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact:
SmileDirectClub Media Relations: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.