Smile Direct Club Provides More Than One Million Customers Its Premium, Accessible Teeth Straightening Solutions

March 03, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC), the oral care company that created the first direct-to-consumer med tech platform for teeth straightening, today announced it has helped more than one million customers access doctor-directed remote clear aligner therapy. At this milestone, SmileDirectClub Chief Executive Officer issued the following statement:

“SmileDirectClub was founded with the mission to bring affordable, accessible care to consumers, and we have been unwavering in our commitment to that mission since day one. We have brought true industry disruption to a category that was unchanged for decades, opening the door for more than one million consumers around the world to achieve the smile they deserve. By making clear aligner therapy more convenient, more accessible and more affordable, millions of people for whom this type of treatment might have been out of reach are now able to achieve a feeling of confidence and satisfaction that’s transformative to every aspect of their lives.”

SmileDirectClub’s network of more than 250 licensed dentists and orthodontists provide remote doctor-directed clear aligner therapy using the company’s pioneering telehealth platform. Since its founding in 2014, the company has scaled to reach consumers around the world, and now operates more than 300 SmileShops globally. In January 2020, SmileDirectClub expanded its offering to include a complete end-to-end oral care system with LED teeth whitening, electric toothbrushes, toothpastes and more, offered exclusively at Walmart locations in the United States and online at SmileDirectClub.com.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists’ offices. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to our affordable, premium oral care product line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to affordable and convenient care, unleashing the power of a person’s smile to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact: SmileDirectClub Media Relations: [email protected]

