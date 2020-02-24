Smile Direct Club Scores Another Class Action Lawsuit Dismissal

New York Federal Court Dismisses Last Pending Consumer Class Action

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following the ruling by the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on February 18, 2020, dismissing plaintiffs’ putative consumer class action, SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) issues the following statement:

“We are pleased that the federal court in New York dismissed the plaintiffs’ consumer class action. Customer satisfaction is a top priority for our Company and the network of affiliated dentists and orthodontists who use our platform to treat customers, and we work tirelessly together to address the very small percentage of issues that can arise during treatment. These situations, however, are rare and not proper for class action suits. This court decision verifies that these kinds of claims have no place in court,” said Susan Greenspon-Rammelt, SmileDirectClub Chief Legal Officer, EVP of Business Affairs and Corporate Secretary. This was the last consumer class action lawsuit pending against the company and marks the second time in two months that a consumer class action complaint against SmileDirectClub has been dismissed in its entirety.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub is the industry pioneer as the first direct-to-consumer med tech platform for transforming smiles. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to affordable and convenient care, unleashing the power of a person’s smile to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub was founded by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Venture Group. Available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Hong Kong, SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit SmileDirectClub.com.